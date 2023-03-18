Take it electrolyte ‘n’ easy

Arya U R By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The scorching summer heat always leaves us sweaty and fatigued. The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted heat waves in the coming days and that the temperature might cross 40 degrees Celsius in March.

We cannot control the sun, and the world is not doing much about climate change, so let’s do what we can to save our bodies. It’s time for us to make an effort and keep ourselves hydrated to eliminate heat stroke symptoms. Experts have been advising on the benefits of drinking water and also adding electrolyte drinks to the diet.

Beat the heat

Drinking water infused with electrolytes, or electrically charged minerals, improves body function and prevents dehydration. “With increased sweat and temperature, the body loses water faster. That is why the intake of plenty of electrolytes and fluid keeps you safe in this hot weather,” says Dr Gayathri L K, assistant professor at the community medicine department, Government TD Medical College, Alappuzha.

The loss of electrolytes in one’s body can be detected through the appearance of heat rashes, blisters and muscle cramps. “Lack of electrolytes, especially sodium, results in fatigue and exhaustion. Senior citizens and children are more vulnerable to it. Heart and diabetic patients are also at risk if they don’t consume the right amount of fluid,” she says.

It is the hypothalamus in the brain that regulates body temperature, and if any imbalance in the normal temperature (37 degrees Celsius) it would be dysfunctional for the working of the body. “Infants and children are more prone to heat stroke due to their gentle physique, and outdoor workers because they are exposed to more heat daily. So it is important to take lots of water and fluids every half an hour even if you don’t feel thirsty,” she cautions.

Dr Gayathri says to consume boiled water at normal room temperature and never directly from a well or water taps. “It is the season of waterborne diseases, too.” For the electrolyte-infused water, the doctor suggests consuming natural agents like coconut water, lime water with a pinch of salt and sugar, rice water and buttermilk. “For the diabetic, rice water is advisable. For them, lime with sugar salt is a good homemade electrolyte. These can be made available at workplaces too or carried in water bottles for timely intake. Fresh fruit juices with no added sugar is also a good option,” she says.

And who needs electrolytes more? Dr Gayathri says, the elderly, children and outdoor workers. “For the elders, there is a high chance of sodium loss due to sweating. For those engaged in sedentary work, normal water can be preferred over electrolytes.”

Fruits, coconut water and buttermilk

Experts also suggest an electrolyte-filled diet. “Fruits are rich in electrolytes. Watermelon, bananas and apples are rich in potassium. Citrus fruits and vegetables like cucumber and tomato can be added more to summer diets,” says Dr Gayathri.

“Consume fruits and veggies with more water content. Diabetics should restrict fruit juices and consume whole fruits like watermelon, pomegranate and guava. Avoid meat and dishes that take a long time to digest. They generate more internal heat,” she says.

“Avoid alcohol intake as it is a dehydrating agent. And consume coffee and tea at moderate levels,” she adds. Stressing the need to stay cool is Manju P George, chief dietitian at VPS Lakeshore Hospital, Kochi. The clinical nutritionist suggests natural electrolytes and a light diet to achieve mental and physical well-being.

“Water alone is not sufficient, electrolytes are also needed. Salted buttermilk, lassi with less sugar and salt, lemonade, fruit shakes, ORS, vegetable smoothies and cut fruits — all contain electrolytes. Limit sugar intake and avoid added sugar in fruit juices,” she says.

Nostalgic grandma summer drinks

Thiruvananthapuram-based chef Arun Vijayakumar is always on the lookout for healthy recipes.

“Long ago, in summer, the welcome drink in every home used to be buttermilk prepared in different styles. Tender coconut and its water are a nostalgic summer drink and natural electrolytes. My buttermilk recipe blends curd with water, ginger, cumin seeds, curry leaves and salt. Also, the curd is an inseparable side dish during lunch as it is a body coolant for those exposed to outdoor agrarian works,” he says.

Homemaker and retired sub-registrar Janaki Amma, 92, agrees. She shares some grandma tips to beat the summer. “The rice water of the previous day stored in the earthen pot will have a natural cooling effect. And mix it with rasam or mango pickle, and that becomes our favourite summer drink of the time. Then there is buttermilk with crushed shallots, ginger, and bird-eye chillies. Almost every house had coconut trees so coconut water and tender coconut pulp were a favourite during summer,” she says.

Summer tips

Dr Gayathri says it is better to wear loose-fitting and breathable fabric like cotton. “And never leave your children or pets inside parked cars. Don’t let children play outdoors for a long time between 11am to 4pm,” she says.

Janaki Amma adds, “Take bath with water steamed with neem leaves. I helps with skin diseases. Also, rub fresh turmeric paste on children as it is a coolant with anti-bacterial properties”.

What are electrolytes?

They are minerals that carry an electric charge when mixed with water. They are important in maintaining optimal body functions like nerve signalling, pH balance, muscle contraction and hydration. These electric charges are retained in the body through the food and fluid we consume. The minerals that constitute electrolytes are potassium, sodium, phosphorus, chlorine, calcium and magnesium.

How to prepare

For one glass of electrolyte water, mix ¼ teaspoon of salt, ¼ cup of lemon juice, 1 1/2 cups of unsweetened coconut water and 2 cups of cold water.

Mango Lassi

Ingredients

Curd: 1/2 cup

Water: As per need

Mango: 1

Sugar: 1 tablespoon

Salt: a pinch (if needed)

Cardamom powder: a pinch

Method

Take ripe mango pieces and add them to a blender. Put curd, sugar, and cardamom powder into it. Blend well to form a thick mixture. Pour into a glass, garnish with some chopped mango pieces and serve.

Coco-berry slush

Ingredients

Watermelon: 50 gm

Tender coconut pulp: 50 gm

Lime juice: 5 ml

Strawberry: 1

Mint: 2 gm

Pomegranate: 20 gm

Method:

Put all ingredients except the mint leaves and blend well to a thick consistency. Serve quickly to enjoy the taste with a few ice cubes (if needed).

Nadan Buttermilk

Ingredients

Curry leaves: two units

Curd: 1 cup

Asafoetida: a pinch

Salt: to taste

Water: 2 cups

Green chillies or bird eye chillies: 3

Coriander leaves: a few

Shallot: 1

Ginger: A small piece

Method

In a mortar and pestle, pound the chillies, shallots and ginger. Keep it aside. Now pound curry leaves and coriander together along with asafoetida. In a bowl, put the pounded mixtures, curd, salt, and water and whisk well. Refrigerate for 10 minutes. Strain the solution and serve.

Carrot-orange juice

Ingredients

Oranges: 2

Carrots: 2 (medium peeled and cut into small cubes)

Lime juice: 1/2 tbs (optional)

Water: 1/4 cup

Ginger: a small piece

Ice cubes: optional

Method

Peel the skin of the oranges and remove the seeds. Blend carrots, orange pulp, water, lime juice and ginger to get a smooth puree. Take a mesh strainer and pour the puree. Take the juice and add ice cubes before serving.

Melon electrolyte

Ingredients

Watermelon: 100gm (diced)

Fresh orange juice: 75 ml

Strawberry juice: 50 ml

Black salt: a pinch

Mint leaves: crushed

Method

Blend two strawberries and black salt together to get the juice. In a serving glass, put the diced watermelon, pour orange and strawberry juices, and garnish with mint leaves.

Coco-cumber

Ingredients

Coconut water: 100 ml,

Cucumber juice: 75 ml,

Ginger: 5gm,

Black salt: A pinch,

Lemon slices: 3

Method

Blend all ingredients except lemon slices. In a serving glass, pour the juice and garnish with lemon slices on the rim.

That is why the intake of plenty of electrolytes and fluid keeps you safe in this hot weather," says Dr Gayathri L K, assistant professor at the community medicine department, Government TD Medical College, Alappuzha. The loss of electrolytes in one's body can be detected through the appearance of heat rashes, blisters and muscle cramps. "Lack of electrolytes, especially sodium, results in fatigue and exhaustion. Senior citizens and children are more vulnerable to it. Heart and diabetic patients are also at risk if they don't consume the right amount of fluid," she says. It is the hypothalamus in the brain that regulates body temperature, and if any imbalance in the normal temperature (37 degrees Celsius) it would be dysfunctional for the working of the body. "Infants and children are more prone to heat stroke due to their gentle physique, and outdoor workers because they are exposed to more heat daily. 