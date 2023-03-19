Vigilance Court orders reprobe into alleged benami accounts of ADGP Sreejith

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court has directed Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) to conduct a re-investigation into the alleged benami bank accounts of ADGP S Sreejith. The reprobe was ordered following a petition filed by Ramesh Nambiar of Kottoor, Kaviyoor, now residing at Jaya Nagar in Bengaluru.

The VACB Thiruvananthapuram unit registered a case against Sreejith in 2010 following a petition filed by the complainant before the vigilance court in Thrissur. Later, the investigation team filed a closure report at the court stating that allegations against Sreejith were proven false in the probe.

However, last year, Ramesh approached the Muvattupuzha vigilance court against the closure of the case. The court on examining the investigation report found that the investigation team did not conduct a proper probe into nine bank accounts claimed to be owned by benamis of Sreejith.

The court on February 28 ordered VACB to conduct a re-investigation into the bank accounts cited by the complainant and file a report.

