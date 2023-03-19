E-Mobility system in  line with net zero emission target

By Express News Service

KOCHI: India’s e-Mobility system is in line with the ambitious net zero emission target, Union Minister of State for Housing & Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore said here on Friday.

“India is also working significantly well in the direction of developing a world-class water transport system in the country,” he said, speaking at Elets National Railway and Transport Innovation Summit, organised by Elets Technomedia, in association with the Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) and Division of Civil Engineering, School of Engineering, Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat).

Speaking at the event, KMRL managing director Loknath Behera said, 27% of Kochi is water and it has 47 canals.” As a result, Kochi has had a very vibrant water transport system historically.”



