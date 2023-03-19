Home Cities Kochi

E-Mobility system in  line with net zero emission target

Speaking at the event, KMRL managing director Loknath Behera said, 27% of Kochi is water and it has 47 canals.” As a result, Kochi has had a very vibrant water transport system historically.” 

Published: 19th March 2023 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2023 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Kaushal Kishore

Union Minister Kaushal Kishore (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  India’s e-Mobility system is in line with the ambitious net zero emission target, Union Minister of State for Housing & Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore said here on Friday.

“India is also working significantly well in the direction of developing a world-class water transport system in the country,” he said, speaking at Elets National Railway and Transport Innovation Summit, organised by Elets Technomedia, in association with the Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) and Division of Civil Engineering, School of Engineering, Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat).

Speaking at the event, KMRL managing director Loknath Behera said, 27% of Kochi is water and it has 47 canals.” As a result, Kochi has had a very vibrant water transport system historically.” 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
e-Mobility system Kaushal Kishore
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File photo | PTI)
Parliament logjam can be resolved if Opp comes forward for talks, says Amit Shah
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Four killed, 28 injured as bus overturns in J-K's Pulwama
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
BJP's demand for probe panel on Rahul can’t be set up under Rule 223
For representational purpose
Water stress to hit India’s food production by 2050, says report by GCEW

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp