Livestreaming facility opened at Govt Law College in Kochi

KOCHI: It was a memorable day at the Government Law College, Ernakulam, on Saturday. Excitement and enthusiasm were evident among the students, teachers, and alumni in the college’s legislative assembly hall.

One of the oldest law colleges in India, it had two reasons to celebrate - the convocation of the five- and three-year LLB graduates, and being the first law college in the country to live stream the proceedings of the Supreme Court of India and the High Court of Kerala.

The live streaming of the courts’ proceedings on campus is a milestone in the pursuit of engaging technology to augment the quality and delivery of the output of legal education. TNIE on March 16 exclusively reported that the Government Law College, Ernakulam, will start live streaming the Supreme Court and Kerala High Court proceedings, becoming the first law college in the country to do so.

The facility was inaugurated by Justice Shaji P Chaly, the Judge of Kerala High Court, who said, “It gives me immense pleasure to return here. Whenever friends from my batch come to Ernakulam, we visit the college in the evening and enjoy some time here.” Reiterating the points from Prof. Nabisa Ummal’s speech, Justice Shaji said that the college was strategically located – facing the backwaters and the Arabian Sea and flanked by St Teresa’s College on the right side and Maharaja’s College on the left.

He took the opportunity to congratulate the students who received certificates. He said, “Even if one is studying in a government institution if there is hard work and determination, you can reach your desired positions.”

Justice Shaji P Chaly also recalled his days in college, attending the first moot court, which was the first moot court at the college. “Compared to our time, today’s students get many opportunities.”

“The lawyer community is most powerful. You must always be concerned about the people and committed to society. Above 60 per cent of our population is below the poverty level. Even if you go high in your profession or make money, you always bear in mind that we have a community that is striving hard to solve legal problems. You should also be in public service,” Justice Shaji said. The function concluded with the convocation ceremony and merit day celebration.

A memorable day

1. Government Law College, Ernakulam, becomes the first law college in the country to live stream the proceedings of the Supreme Court of India and the High Court of Kerala

2. Facility was inaugurated by Justice Shaji P Chaly, the Judge of the Kerala High Court

3. The college held the convocation ceremony of the five-year and three-year LLB graduates and a merit day celebration

