Minister releases book that traces Cusat’s 50 years

This is the first time that a university has released a book on its prestigious history.

Published: 19th March 2023 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2023 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

Cochin University of Science and Technology

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Minister for Law, Industries and Coir P Rajeeve on Saturday released a book that traced the 50-year history of Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat). Titled ‘A Journey Towards Excellence: 50 years of CUSAT’, the 260-page book with 25 chapters is a tribute to all who played an instrumental role in shaping an institution's par excellence.

It was written by a team of retired and service staff of the university and charts its journey, touching upon major milestones, interesting anecdotes and various perspectives. This is the first time that a university has released a book on its prestigious history.

Cusat was established in 1971 as the University of Cochin and had a strength of 500 students. Now, with over 8,000 students from 26 countries, around 500 faculty members, and 30 teaching departments on three campuses, Cusat is one of the best 1,500 universities in the world.

Minister P Rajeeve, while launching the book, said that universities should work in such a way that it reflects the changes in society. “It is important that universities take up challenges in society and find solutions,” the minister said.

