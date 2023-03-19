Ravipuram division shows way for garbage disposal at source

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: It took a major fire outbreak at a waste yard for the residents of Kochi to realise just how crucial it is to treat garbage at the source. Though many have realised the importance of the process, a few are still reluctant to come to terms with it.

It is in this context that the Ravipuram division of Kochi corporation stands out. It has been handling biowaste at its source with the aid of bio bins, and that was too much before the Brahmapuram incident. With the support of the district Suchitwa Mission and the Haritha Kerala Mission, councillor S Sasikala launched the drive immediately after she was elected to represent the division.

She realised the importance of waste disposal at the source when she attended a meeting organised by former finance minister Thomas Issac. “I had been taken in by the HEAL project of the corporation. But, after the meeting, I started a door-to-door campaign to promote the importance of source-level waste treatment. However, the response was abject, as around 100 people came forward to back my idea. But I was not ready to give up,” she said.

Sasikala’s continued efforts finally convinced some people to start using bio bins, which generated biowaste from the division. But, even she has been accused of looting money from the public by distributing waste bins.

“Some notices were issued against me when I decided to stick with the project. However, I was not ready to give up. I approached the Central Cooperative Society and Rotary Club to sponsor the bio bins. Nearly half of the families living in the division will soon get their bio bins. We now plan to make the division waste-free,” the councillor said.

She said people have realised the importance of her efforts over the last year. “Nearly 1,100 families live in my division. By April 1, bio bins will be distributed to all households. There are some houses and colonies where this will not be possible. Arrangements will be made to collect the waste from those locations,” she said.

The councillor has also approached the corporation to allot an abandoned house in the division to convert it into a material collection facility (MCF) centre. “Suchitwa Mission has agreed to provide funds for setting up the centre. Members of the Haritha Karma Sena will collect the waste, which will then be handed over to the Clean Kerala Co,” the councillor said.

