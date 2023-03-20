Home Cities Kochi

Four arrested with narcotic substances in Kochi

The night patrolling unit found the gang’s car parked on the roadside around 10.30pm.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Police on Saturday night arrested four youngsters with hashish oil, MDMA and ganja at Toshiba Junction in Kalamassery. The arrested are Saran Santhosh, 25, of Chavara, Kollam; Joan Jojo, 25, of Maria Nagar, Edappally; Ashik Jithu, 27, of Vazhuthakkad, Thiruvananthapuram and Nandhu Unnikrishnan, 28, of Thrikodithanam, Changanassery. 

The night patrolling unit found the gang’s car parked on the roadside around 10.30pm. Though the youngsters tried to flee from the spot, they were blocked by a parked police vehicle in front. When the officials inquired, they told that they were doctors.

However, suspicious of their behaviour, the police officials checked the car and found the contraband. A total of 2.16g of hashish oil, 0.48g of MDMA and 3.38g of ganja were recovered. After recording their arrest, the youngsters were taken to the Kalamassery police station.

