‘Incorporating sports in curriculum is essential for well-rounded education’

With the support of every stakeholder, the government will create a sports ecosystem and nobody can  stop India from becoming a sports superpower," he added. 

Published: 20th March 2023 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2023 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

Anurag Thakur

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur kicking a football as part of the inaugural ceremony and launch of holistic sports and curriculum at Pragati Academy| Nishad T Ummer

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state-level launch of the holistic sports curriculum aligning with the National Education Policy 2020 was held at Pragati Academy at Perumbavoor. Union Minister of  Sports and  Youth Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur launched the curriculum in the presence of Kerala Sports Minister V Abdurahiman. 
Speaking on the occasion, the Union  Minister said incorporating sports in the curriculum is essential for a well-rounded education. 

“Sports can help students improve their overall physical health and fitness. Regular exercise through sports can help reduce the risk of obesity, heart disease, and other health issues,” he said. Thakur said Prime Minister  Narendra Modi has always been keen to make India a sporting powerhouse and his commitment is evident, whether it is motivating our athletes or meeting them before or after the various championships. 

“Under PM’s leadership, India’s ‘sports culture’ has found momentum, sports infrastructure has been scaled up and all efforts are being made to nurture athletes from the playfield to the podium. With the support of every stakeholder, the government will create a sports ecosystem and nobody can stop India from becoming a sports superpower,” he added. 

According to him, the Centre is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the availability of sports facilities in every part of the country, as well providing a fit future for the youth and children. The Union Minister said success in sports cannot be achieved by a  country from the top level of society.  “We need to invest in students at the grassroots level, scout and nurture talent and increase the pool of talented athletes who can play for India,” he said. 

Promising to boost the sporting activities in the state, Sports Minister V Abdurahiman said, “The state government will work towards  conducting a sporting event for the students studying in the CBSE, ICSE, and the international schools in the foreign countries.”  He said, “The students who win at this  sporting event will then be invited to participate in the national sporting event that will be held in the state.”

