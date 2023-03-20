Kerala's first transgender lawyer wants to fight for the marginalised, to get them justice

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala got its first transgender lawyer when Padma Lakshmi got enrolled as an advocate with the Bar Council of the state the other day. It was a momentous occasion for the young lawyer, who did her three-year LLB course at the Ernakulam Government Law College. But what was the secret behind her achievement? Positivity and tonnes of it.

"I never let any negative comments or incidents dampen my spirit. I always had positive thoughts and that helped me achieve my goal," said Padma Lakshmi. And the goal? "It has been always said that law and justice are for the powerful and the wealthy. So what about the poor and the marginalised? I am talking about the Madhus (tribal youth Madhu who was beaten to death in Palakkad in 2018) of the world. My aim is to help these people find and get their voices heard. Help them get justice. Of course, there are people fighting for these people. I want to become one such person," said the young lawyer.

Padma Lakshmi did her graduation in Physics at Bharat Matha College at Thrikakkara in Ernakulam. "I am native of Ernakulam. I live with my parents at my house ner Changampuzha Park in Edapally," said Padma who has two elder sisters. "Throughout my academic journey and gender transition, my parents have been my strong supporters and backers. They have been my pillar of strength. Then there are various people who helped me all the way," she said.

Padma presently has no plans to pursue higher studies in law. "This is a budding stage in my career. I want to learn about the cases, how to present them and get knowledge of the court proceedings. After that, I am planning to appear for the judicial examination. For now, I would be working alongside Bhadrakumari madam," said Padma who began transitioning as a woman in 2019.

"I wanted to have a job or a career to support myself once I complete my transition. I didn't want to burden or become a source of worry for my parents. They had early knowledge of my inclination and stood with me. My father retired as a staff of Cochin Shipyard and my mother is a clerk at an advocate's office. Also, I earned the money needed for my medical expenses (incurred for the transition process) by doing part-time jobs," said Padma who wants to be an inspiration for others. If you have the desire, you will be able to achieve your goals, she added.

Padma Lakshmi was one of the around 1,500 law graduates who were enrolled at an event organised by the Bar Council of India on Sunday. Meanwhile, Industries Minister P Rajeeve congratulated the young lawyer via a Facebook post. "I congratulate Padma Lakshmi who overcame all the adversities thrown her way by life to enrol as Kerala's first transgender lawyer. To be the first person to achieve something in history is not an easy task. There are no precedents or leaders to show you the way. However, you will get to meet people who would try to silence or pester you with negative thoughts with the aim to turn you back from your path. Padma Lakshmi has been able to make history by overcoming all these adversities," said the minister.

He expressed hope that Padma's achievement would act as an inspiration for others from the transgender community to work towards their goals.



