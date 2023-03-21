Home Cities Kochi

Biennale reflects voice of marginalised, says Yechury

The alienation and isolation from social life during the lockdown days gave rise to a more realistic view.

Published: 21st March 2023 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2023 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

Sitaram Yechury

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury at the Biennale in Fort Kochi on Monday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Biennale reflects the voice of the marginalised sections of society, said CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Monday. 

“Artworks which bring new revelations deliver new enlightenment. The progressive change that has come in the outlook of artists deserves special mention and praise. The alienation and isolation from social life during the lockdown days gave rise to a more realistic view. The displays at the Biennale prove that such themes are getting strongly reflected in art,” he said. 

“The names Kochi and Muziris highlighted in the Biennale reveal its historical importance. This mega fest of arts gives a fresh vigour to mind, thoughts, and intellect,” he said. Sitaram Yechury who arrived at Fort Kochi Aspinwall House was received by Biennale Foundation president Bose Krishnamachari and Trustee Bonny Thomas. 

Comments

