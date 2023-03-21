Home Cities Kochi

Case against UDF councillor for seizing documents related to Brahmapuram plant

Published: 21st March 2023

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Ernakulam Central police have registered a case against UDF councillor M G Aristotil for manhandling Kochi Corporation officials to obtain documents related to the Brahmapuram plant.

The case was registered based on a complaint filed by the corporate secretary to the city police commissioner on Sunday. The related incident took place on March 10 when the UDF councillors were protesting against the pollution caused by the Brahmapuram plant.  

As per the FIR, Aristotil took photocopies of the documents related to the plant in the possession of the corporation without permission. He threatened the section clerk at the corporation’s engineering wing. A case was registered under IPC sections 353 and 384 (Manhandling public servants and extortion). The corporation authorities also handed over the CCTV footage of heated arguments between Aristotil and the officials to the police.

However, Aristotil said the move is an attempt to silence people who raise their voices against the failure of the corporation in handling the Brahmapuram issue. “The copies of documents related to Brahmapuram were taken with the consent of the corporation secretary.,” Aristotil said. I will fight the false case legally, he said.

