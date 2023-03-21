Home Cities Kochi

Defying archbishop’s order, priests perform Holy Mass at Moozhikkulam

The priests offered Qurbana facing the laity, calling it the right of God’s people.

Published: 21st March 2023 07:35 AM

Holy Mass

Priests celebrating Holy Qurbana at Moozhikkulam Church on Monday defying the diktat issued by Archbishop Mar Andrews Thazhath

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ignoring the directive from Archbishop Mar Andrews Thazhath, around 200 priests from different parts of the Archeparchy of Ernakulam-Angamaly celebrated Holy Mass at Moozhikkulam church on Monday. This was in direct defiance of the missive issued by the archbishop, cautioning the priests against celebrating the Holy Qurbana without the permission of the newly appointed parish vicar Fr Antony Poothavelil. 

The priests offered Qurbana facing the laity, calling it the right of God’s people. They vowed to not allow anyone to snatch the right of the faithful to offer Holy Mass as they deem fit. 

Earlier on Monday, Mar Andrews Thazhath had sent a directive to the priests opposing the appointment of Fr Antony Poothavelil as the parish priest of Moozhikkulam church, cautioning them against their move to conduct the Holy Mass without the vicar’s permission.

In the missive to the priests, the archbishop said: “It has been reported that you are organising priests from different parts of the Archeparchy of Ernakulam-Angamaly to celebrate Holy Qurbana at the Moozhikkulam parish to protest against the decisions of ecclesiastical authorities, especially against the appointment of Fr Antony Poothavelil. It has been also reported that you are planning the action in protest against the Synodal decision on the uniform mode of celebration of Holy Qurbana endorsed by the Holy Father Pope Francis.”

Mar Thazhath cautioned that such a move will be considered an act of disobedience and protest against ecclesiastical authorities.

