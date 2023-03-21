The shaky ‘floating bridge’

Aishwarya Prabhakaran By

Express News Service

KOCHI: When the Roll-on-Roll-off (Ro-Ro) service from Vypeen to Fort Kochi was launched in 2018, it was seen as a godsend a cheap and easy means of commuting for the islanders. Now, however, they are vexed, thanks to the shoddy service run by the corporation.

At least one of the two Ro-Ro vessels Sethusagar 1 and 2 going out of service due to technical glitches has become a regular affair say residents. On Monday, notably, the passenger association staged a protest at the Vypeen jetty.

“Sethusagar-1 was withdrawn in November last year; it’s been four months. This has resulted in a huge rush for the other vessel, especially during the peak hours,” says 54-year-old labour contractor, Roshi E J, of Vypeen.

Though Sethusagar-2 is in service, regular passengers complain that the ro-ro service is usually halted for two to three hours after a couple of trips. “Earlier, when both the vessels were in service, it would take just 15 mins, including boarding time, to reach the other side. Now, there is a long wait at the jetty. At times, there is a kilometre-long queue of vehicles,” says Vypeen Janakeeya Koottayma convener Johny Vypeen.

Commuters highlight that Sethusagar 2, too, went out of service due to technical issues from March 14 to 18.

‘Huge demand’

The road distance from Vypeen to Fort Kochi is about 18km and takes about an hour to travel. The water route, meanwhile, is just 600m long and takes only 10 minutes to cover. “Ro-Ro service was launched in 2018. It was touted as a floating bridge between Vypeen and Fort Kochi,” says Koottayma president Majnu Komath.

“Suspension of services has dented the bridge. Knowing that the demand for ro-ro service would only increase, we had requested former mayor Soumini Jain for a third vessel. Our demand was not considered. When the present mayor, M Anilkumar, came to power, we met him and put forward the same request.”

Water Metro

Public demand for a third vessel became louder, as the existing ones started developing glitches. “Hence, in the 2022–23 budget, the state government earmarked `10 crore for a third ro-ro vessel. However, there is no update and the issues remain,” adds Majnu.

He also points out that the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) owns two container-carrying ro-ro vessels, double the size of Sethusagar. “Of the two – C V Raman and Adi Shakara – one acts as a standby. We have been requesting for a standby vessel for the Sethu Sagar 1 and 2 since the time when the ro-ro service plan was initially mooted,” says Majnu.

He adds that proposals to deploy IWAI’s Adi Shakara on the Vypeen-Fort Kochi route did not take off as the Cochin Port Trust had constructed mooring dolphins – structures to which vessels are fastened – away from the shore, obstructing the entry of large vessels.

“In Fort Kochi, the mooring dolphin, which acts like a stationary anchor in the water, is near the shore, in a corner. In Vypeen, it is some distance away from the shore. Hence, Adi Shakara operated between Fort Kochi and Bolgatty,” says Majnu.

“Due to low demand on the route, the service was stopped. If the authorities make the required arrangements at Vypeen for bigger vessels like Adi Shakara to operate, the problem will be solved. Sadly, they are not paying any attention to the sufferings of Vypeen islanders.”

‘No funds’

Opposition councillor Antony Kureethara alleges the corporation has no immediate plans to send Sethu Sagar 2 for repair at Cochin Shipyard. “The maintenance cost would come to about Rs 2 crore. The corporation has no funds,” he says. Mayor M Anilkumar was not available to comment on the issue.

Meanwhile, a corporation insider says the civic body already owes Rs 1 crore to Cochin Shipyard for the repair works carried out on the vessel last year.

“Unless the pending amount is paid, the dry docking for maintenance cannot be done,” he says.

Majnu, meanwhile, says the corporation should hand over the ownership and management of the ro-ro vessels to Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC), which currently operates the service.

MLA submits petition to minister

Vypeen MLA K N Unnikrishnan has submitted a petition to Local Self Government Minister

M B Rajesh, highlighting the plight of Vypeen residents. “Four months have passed since Sethusagar-1 stopped service. The repair work would cost over Rs 83 lakh,” he says.

In the petition submitted on Monday, Unnikrishnan notes that a KSINC report had also sought urgent repair of the vessel, which is currently in service. Requesting the minister’s intervention, he notes in the petition: “Passengers are agitated. The first ro-ro vessel’s repair work has not been done, and, if the second one is also taken for dry docking, the travel woes of Vypeen islander will aggravate.”

Suspense continues

Officials continue to remain tight-lipped regarding the launch of water metro services. The Cochin Shipyard delivered seven ferries to Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) earlier this year. Trial runs had begun in December and are going on even now. As per the plan, the first route is to be launched between High Court Terminal to the Vypeen terminal, and the second one between Vytilla and Kakkanad.

“The works on four terminals have been completed. Services will be launched soon,” maintains a KMRL source.

This has resulted in a huge rush for the other vessel, especially during the peak hours," says 54-year-old labour contractor, Roshi E J, of Vypeen. Though Sethusagar-2 is in service, regular passengers complain that the ro-ro service is usually halted for two to three hours after a couple of trips. "Earlier, when both the vessels were in service, it would take just 15 mins, including boarding time, to reach the other side. Now, there is a long wait at the jetty. At times, there is a kilometre-long queue of vehicles," says Vypeen Janakeeya Koottayma convener Johny Vypeen. Commuters highlight that Sethusagar 2, too, went out of service due to technical issues from March 14 to 18. 'Huge demand' The road distance from Vypeen to Fort Kochi is about 18km and takes about an hour to travel. The water route, meanwhile, is just 600m long and takes only 10 minutes to cover. "Ro-Ro service was launched in 2018. 