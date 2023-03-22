‘Equip every woman with gun’ : Cops draw flak as Thiruvananthapuram turns unsafe

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The sharp rise in harassment and sexual assault incidents has made Thiruvananthapuram increasingly hostile and unsafe for women.

The number of crimes against women reported in the state in 2022 was at an all-time high. What compounds the situation further is the insensitive attitude and cold approach of the police towards such complaints. This is nowhere more evident than in the capital. In most cases, the perpetrators are walking free as they are yet to be nabbed by the police.

In a recent incident, a woman was brutally attacked and sexually assaulted near Vanchiyoor. Even after lodging a complaint, the police didn’t show up or respond in a timely manner.

There have been several such incidents in the capital in the past five months, especially near the Museum and Kanakakunnu areas. Despite complaints, police reportedly cold-shouldered them. As per data from the State Crime Record Bureau, 18,943 crimes were reported against women in 2022. Of them, 5,354 were molestation cases, and 584 were eve-teasing cases. In 2023, a total of 1,784 crimes against women in the state in January alone.

“At a time when more women are speaking up against these harassments, the system is a big letdown. The police are hesitant to act. It’s becoming a lone battle for women. They cannot be silenced any longer,” said J Sandhya, a social activist and advocate. “The complaint redressal system should become more proper. After 2013, we have stringent laws to ensure the protection of women. The inaction of the police on sexual assault cases will invite punishment of up to two years as per law. Our system does not heed these laws. The victim has no other way than to take to social media or the news channels to nudge the police into action,” Sandhya said.

“If the system is unresponsive to our complaints, we have no other way to equip every woman with a gun for her self-defence,” she added.

Thiruvananthapuram Range DIG R Nishanthini said that the police department is taking proactive steps to increase awareness among the public and women.

“We are conducting a women’s safety expo this week to build awareness about women’s safety, both in public and in cyberspace,” said Nishanthini. Though the reporting rate of crime against women is high in Kerala, many feel that cases are not being handled in a gender-sensitive way. Actor and activist Sajitha Madathil said that the police need to be given awareness about existing laws. “Our policing system is flawed. Instead of giving awareness to women, the government should give classes to the police. Clearly, the approach from the police is not good when it comes to crimes against women. This needs to change,” Sajitha said.

