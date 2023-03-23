Home Cities Kochi

Digital solutions to fireproof Brahmapuram

The collector said an expert committee of the health department would be formed to conduct a study on the health aspects following the Brahmapuram fire outbreak.

Published: 23rd March 2023 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2023 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

​ Newly-appointed Ernakulam District Collector N S K Umesh. (Photo | A Sanesh )

Ernakulam District Collector N S K Umesh. (Photo | A Sanesh )

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  With the fire outbreak at Brahampuram posing a major threat to the public, the district administration is planning to explore the possibility of digital solutions to fireproof the Brahmapuram waste dumping yard.

District Collector N S K Umesh, who assumed charge a few weeks ago, made the intentions known during a programme organised by the Ernakulam Press Club on Wednesday.

“We are in consultation with startups and organisations such as Kerala Makers Village about the possibility of using drones to monitor fire outbreaks at Brahampuram. Digital solutions, such as mist sprinklers, infrared sensors, and watchers, will be used to fireproof Brahmapuram. We have enough funds to implement it. A detailed action plan has already been prepared,” the district collector said.

The collector said an expert committee of the health department would be formed to conduct a study on the health aspects following the Brahmapuram fire outbreak.

“The state government will soon set up an expert committee. At present, the fire and rescue department has been asked to submit a report on the action plan that can be implemented at Brahmapuram. The meeting of the disaster management authority will be held on Thursday, and that will also be discussed,” he said.
He said as many as 20 firefighters, five fire tenders, and sufficient excavators are arranged at Brahampuram as a precautionary measure to deal with any untoward situation. 

ALSO READ | Panel proposes watchtower, streetlights at Brahmapuram

When asked about the waste piling up all over the city, he said the corporation secretary has been directed to take immediate steps to remove the plastic waste piling up in the city. “Squads will be constituted to take action against the use of single-use plastic. Action will also be taken against anyone found violating the rule,” the collector said.

ALSO READ | Biomining sub-contract illegal: Tony Chammany

Meanwhile, the collector also said that focus would be given to implementing a project to curb urban flooding. “The project covering the Kammattipadam area, Thevara-Perandoor canal, High Court Junction, and South railway station will be implemented under the project Operation Breakthrough. It has already reached the fourth phase, and steps will be taken to expedite it,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
N S K Umesh Brahmapuram Digital solutions
India Matters
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Global banks are in trouble; how about those in India?
A file photo of Tamil Nadu's Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Tamil Nadu’s focus on social justice a lesson for others
A screengrab from the motion poster of Dhanush-starrer Captain Miller, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Twitter @SathyaJyothi)
Actor Dhanush's 'Captain Miller' faces heat near tiger reserve
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
97 per cent households yet to get safe drinking water

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp