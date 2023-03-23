Digital solutions to fireproof Brahmapuram

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the fire outbreak at Brahampuram posing a major threat to the public, the district administration is planning to explore the possibility of digital solutions to fireproof the Brahmapuram waste dumping yard.

District Collector N S K Umesh, who assumed charge a few weeks ago, made the intentions known during a programme organised by the Ernakulam Press Club on Wednesday.

“We are in consultation with startups and organisations such as Kerala Makers Village about the possibility of using drones to monitor fire outbreaks at Brahampuram. Digital solutions, such as mist sprinklers, infrared sensors, and watchers, will be used to fireproof Brahmapuram. We have enough funds to implement it. A detailed action plan has already been prepared,” the district collector said.

The collector said an expert committee of the health department would be formed to conduct a study on the health aspects following the Brahmapuram fire outbreak.

“The state government will soon set up an expert committee. At present, the fire and rescue department has been asked to submit a report on the action plan that can be implemented at Brahmapuram. The meeting of the disaster management authority will be held on Thursday, and that will also be discussed,” he said.

He said as many as 20 firefighters, five fire tenders, and sufficient excavators are arranged at Brahampuram as a precautionary measure to deal with any untoward situation.

When asked about the waste piling up all over the city, he said the corporation secretary has been directed to take immediate steps to remove the plastic waste piling up in the city. “Squads will be constituted to take action against the use of single-use plastic. Action will also be taken against anyone found violating the rule,” the collector said.

Meanwhile, the collector also said that focus would be given to implementing a project to curb urban flooding. “The project covering the Kammattipadam area, Thevara-Perandoor canal, High Court Junction, and South railway station will be implemented under the project Operation Breakthrough. It has already reached the fourth phase, and steps will be taken to expedite it,” he added.

