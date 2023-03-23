Home Cities Kochi

ED questions ex-CEO of Life Mission

The ED filed a petition seeking his custody for further probe. Considering the plea, the court granted ED his custody till Thursday. 

Published: 23rd March 2023 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2023 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday questioned U V Jose, the former CEO of the Life Mission project, for six hours in connection with the Wadakkanchery Life Mission money laundering case. He was also interrogated by the ED on Tuesday. 

U V Jose (Photo | LinkedIn)

Jose was questioned in the presence of Unitac Builders managing director Santhosh Eappan, who was arrested by the ED on Monday. Santhosh had reportedly told the agency that Jose was aware of granting the contract of the Wadakkanchery project to Unitac Builders. This is the third time that Jose is appearing before the ED for interrogation. It is reported that his questioning has been completed. 

Meanwhile, Santhosh Eappan will be in ED custody till Thursday. The ED filed a petition seeking his custody for further probe. Considering the plea, the court granted ED his custody till Thursday. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
U V Jose Enforcement Directorate money laundering case
India Matters
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Global banks are in trouble; how about those in India?
A file photo of Tamil Nadu's Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Tamil Nadu’s focus on social justice a lesson for others
A screengrab from the motion poster of Dhanush-starrer Captain Miller, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Twitter @SathyaJyothi)
Actor Dhanush's 'Captain Miller' faces heat near tiger reserve
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
97 per cent households yet to get safe drinking water

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp