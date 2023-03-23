ED questions ex-CEO of Life Mission

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday questioned U V Jose, the former CEO of the Life Mission project, for six hours in connection with the Wadakkanchery Life Mission money laundering case. He was also interrogated by the ED on Tuesday.

U V Jose (Photo | LinkedIn)

Jose was questioned in the presence of Unitac Builders managing director Santhosh Eappan, who was arrested by the ED on Monday. Santhosh had reportedly told the agency that Jose was aware of granting the contract of the Wadakkanchery project to Unitac Builders. This is the third time that Jose is appearing before the ED for interrogation. It is reported that his questioning has been completed.

Meanwhile, Santhosh Eappan will be in ED custody till Thursday. The ED filed a petition seeking his custody for further probe. Considering the plea, the court granted ED his custody till Thursday.

