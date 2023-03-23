Home Cities Kochi

Kayakers remove trash from river in Kochi

A day-long awareness programme was also held at the resort, in collaboration with the Kochi Metro, St Teresa’s College, Aster DM Healthcare and the District Tourism Promotion Council. 

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  As part of a unique cleaning drive to mark World Water Day (March 22), about 30 kayakers removed plastic waste from a tributary of the Periyar in Kochi. 

Flagged off by actor Rima Kallingal, the initiative was organised by Nihara Resort, in association with Scuba Cochin, Kalypso Adventures, Ben’s Cruises and Secret Routes. 

Environmental experts Giji Joseph, Sreekanth G B, Anila Alex and Giby Kuriakose led the awareness sessions. Student volunteers from St Teresa’s College, CUSAT and SNM College, Maliankara, attended the programme.

An exhibition of photographs and paintings on nature was also organised as part of the event. 

