Home Cities Kochi

Kochi-Muziris Biennale: Gandhi, Hitler, and ominous fog 

The exhibition also features works of various artists and relics from the Partition Museum.

Published: 23rd March 2023 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2023 05:11 AM   |  A+A-

Kochi-Muziris Biennale

TKM Warehouse in Fort Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Jitish Kallat, who curated the second edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, is back this time with two satellite projects – his seminal installation ‘Covering Letter’, and a curation titled ‘Tangle Hierarchy’. Both are displayed at TKM Warehouse in Fort Kochi.

Created a decade ago, ‘Covering Letter’ is shrouded in mystery and has an ominous feeling to it. Weeks before World War II began, Mahatma Gandhi wrote a letter to Adolf Hitler for the sake of humanity. Through his installation, Jitesh revisits the historical letter that exudes his philosophy and passion for non-violence. 

The words of the letters are projected onto a curtain of cascading fog. The shadow of the lines in the letters falls on the darkened floor. They gradually disappear into the mist, just like how the letter that was ignored.

When asked what inspired him to look into the past, Jitesh says: “An utterance from the past could offer insights into the present. My works attempt to recite or reevaluate history… they often reincarnate an exchange from a momentous historical setting so that we can let them interlace with our current intuitions and speak to us now at the present moment.” 

Next to it is his curated exhibition about the traumatic Partition. One of the highlights of Tangled Hierarchy is a collection of five envelopes addressed to Gandhi, now conserved in the Mountbatten Archive at the University of Southampton.

ALSO READ | Biennale reflects voice of marginalised, says Yechury

When Mountbatten discussed the partition of the Indian subcontinent on Monday, June 2, 1947, Gandhi was on a vow of silence. So he wrote his replies on the backs of the envelopes to communicate his differences of opinion.

The exhibition also features works of various artists and relics from the Partition Museum. The trunks and other personal items of people fleeing the two new-born countries remind us of that horrible period, the lives lost.

ALSO READ | Kochi-Muziris Biennale: Celebrating women and art

Another work here by artist Mona Hatoum, ‘Hot Spot’, lights up the room in a red hue. The entire world here is depicted as a ‘hot spot’ — a place of military and civil unrest.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi-Muziris Biennale
India Matters
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Global banks are in trouble; how about those in India?
A file photo of Tamil Nadu's Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Tamil Nadu’s focus on social justice a lesson for others
A screengrab from the motion poster of Dhanush-starrer Captain Miller, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Twitter @SathyaJyothi)
Actor Dhanush's 'Captain Miller' faces heat near tiger reserve
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
97 per cent households yet to get safe drinking water

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp