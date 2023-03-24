AI solutions at your fingertips 

Steni Simon By

KOCHI: It might be incorrect to say that machines might replace humans soon. But there is no escaping the fact that they are playing a major role in various sectors. Banking is one sector where artificial intelligence (AI) has made an impact, especially in meeting customers’ expectations.

The Kochi-based startup Riafy Technologies Private Limited is scaling new heights with its AI solutions, especially conversational AI chatbots. One such platform developed by the startup is Feddy, an AI banking assistant created for Federal Bank. Feddy was launched in 2020 to answer any queries of customers.

“For the past 11 years, we have been working on artificial intelligence and machine learning. But it was during the pandemic, we decided to create a conversational AI platform for the B2B industry. As Federal Bank was looking to revamp its digital initiatives, we thought our AI platform would be a perfect fit for the bank’s long-term vision. Thus, Feddy was developed,” says Joseph Babu, co-founder and CMO of Riafy Technologies.

Of all the customer service requests received by the bank, Feddy handles about 43 per cent. “The AI-banking assistant, Feddy, is already available on Web, WhatsApp, Google Business Message platform, voice assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, and helps the users in Fastag recharge, fraud detection and payment of bills. Its language processing capabilities make it easy for customers to conduct banking transactions using their voice.”

In 2021, Feddy was recognised as one of the world’s best conversational AI assistants by Google, for its implementation on Google Business Messages. After the successful launch of the AI business vertical with Federal Bank, the startup is in the process of onboarding clients such as Karur Vysya Bank and other private banks. Joseph adds, “Personalisation in banking and handsfree banking are the areas we are planning to work on now with Feddy. Plans to make AI Banking assistants available on Smartwatch and Android Auto are also in the pipeline.”

The journey

The startup was founded in 2013 by a group of six friends, John Mathew, Joseph Babu, Neeraj M, Benny Xavier, Benoy Joseph and Sreenath K V. Riafy began its AI journey at a time when the country was just in the initial stages of the smartphone era. “Initially, we decided to focus on building our B2C business. We thought of finding the use of our proprietary AI technology and developing consumer apps,” says Joseph, who is also part of the board of directors.

Speaking about their journey, he says, “We created our first mobile app ‘Cookbook Recipes’ powered by our own AI tech in 2013. That’s where it all began. This is one of our flagship apps where you can create recipes as per your personalised needs. It is also the country’s largest app that helps people discover the recipes they want. Currently, the app has over six million users and is available in 26 languages.”

The company also received Google Play’s Best of 2022 Award for its app, Dance Workout for Weight Loss at the Global Huddle Meet held recently in Thiruvananthapuram. From the seed capital of Rs 1.5 lakh initially, the startup’s turnover has now grown multiple times and is seeing an annual turnover of over Rs 8 crore. “We are focusing on generative AI and creating new apps in B2C and B2B. The ultimate goal: Reach markets like the US, Europe, and the Middle East. We are also intensifying work on Generative AI and augmented analytics,” Joseph concludes.

