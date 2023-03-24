Beyond birth pangs

Mahima Anna Jacob By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Some days ago, Kerala woke up to the shocking news of a mother killing herself and her seven-year-old child by jumping into a 40ft-deep well on the premises of her house at Upputhara in Idukki. Reports noted she took the extreme step after her 28-day-old second child died, choking on breastmilk.

The incident led to discussions on motherhood and mental health, especially the underdiagnosed, under-addressed issue of postpartum depression. At the global level, too, a similar incident in the US triggered debates on the same subject. A 32-year-old nurse, Lindsay Clancy, was accused of strangling her three children – aged 5, 3, and 7 months – to death in January.

Reports noted that she had written in her journal and also confided in her husband about thoughts of suicide and harming the children. After strangling the kids, she attempted suicide by jumping from a top-floor window of her house.

Lindsay has been charged with murder and assault. Her lawyer, however, has argued in court, citing the possibility of postpartum psychosis. She was reportedly taking a “toxic soup” of “heavy medications”. The case will be taken up next in May.

Can’t rule out such ‘possibilities’, opine mental health experts in Kerala. “In 2021, a 24-year-old woman from Thiruvananthapuram jumped into a well with her two-month-old girl,” says Dr Sanoj Jacob, consultant psychiatrist, Thanal Foundation, Thiruvananthapuram.

“The mother survived. It, however, can’t be classified as infanticide; it was a clear case of severe postpartum depression.” Experts say about 80 per cent of new mothers go through mild mood disturbances within a few days of delivery. This phenomenon is called “postnatal blues”. It usually does not require medical treatment, and goes away in some days. Emotional support from the partner and family are vital here.

If the condition persists for more than a week, it could be a case of postpartum depression. Studies estimate that 10-20 per cent of women would experience postpartum depression. “Research suggests post-delivery hormonal imbalances could be one of the causes of postpartum depression,” explains Dr Sanoj.

“The pregnancy period is maintained throughout by a hormone called progesterone, which dips after childbirth. This fluctuation can cause an imbalance in brain chemicals, especially neurotransmitters such as dopamine, serotonin.”

One who goes through postpartum depression is likely to experience pervasive low mood, intense bouts of sadness, uncontrollable crying, doubts over raising the child, anhedonia or lack of interest in pleasurable things. Doctors highlight lack of bonding with the baby as a major symptom, which can have long-term impact on the child.

“When mental health gets affected badly, it will have physical ramifications such as lack of sleep, reduced appetite and, in some cases, suicidal thoughts. With immediate medical intervention and psychotherapy, such women can be brought back to normal life in about two to four weeks,” says Dr Sanoj.

Dr Eapen Varghese, assistant professor, department of psychiatry in Mount Zion Medical College, Adoor, highlights that genetics and environmental components as other factors that could lead to postpartum depression. “Some experience it right after childbirth, some four weeks after delivery. Symptoms can develop in a span of six months. Severe cases display psychotic symptoms such as suicide attempts,” he explains.

More awareness needed

Dr Sanoj notes an increase in awareness regarding postpartum depression, especially among medical professionals, in the past five years. “Society is still moving at a slow pace when it comes to psychiatry.” “Before considering a psychiatric intervention, the initial response of the families usually is to blame the woman for behavioural changes. Some resort to prayers,” he adds.

“In the case I mentioned, the 24-year-old woman who jumped into the well was a nurse. Despite being in the medical field, she didn’t know about postpartum depression. She was brought to me later, but her parents and husband opposed treatment. They claimed prayers would cure her.” Kochi native Salu Prasanna Kumar, 31, is currently battling postpartum depression with the help of medication. “I used to weep frequently; I was unable to control my emotions,” says the mother of a 21-month-old baby.

“I was exhausted, with a constant urge to sleep. Even when my baby cried, I didn’t have the energy to put him back to sleep,” says Salu, who is a marketing professional. “On top of this, my husband and his family did not understand my emotional turmoil. My in-laws labelled me ‘lazy’. Issues over my behavioural change led to a strained relation with my in-laws.”

Salu adds it was her parents who, thankfully, urged her to see a psychiatrist. “Though I’m still on medication, I am finally able to enjoy motherhood,” she smiles.

Extreme emotions toward the baby

Dr Eapen says some mothers suffering from postpartum depression would have “extreme emotions surrounding the kid”. “For instance, they could be overprotective of the child. On the other extreme, the mother may dislike the child or consider it ‘evil’,” he notes. “There is a chance of the latter emotion leading to infanticide.”

In the case of Kasaragod native Haritha John, it was the former. “I had emotional disturbances right after delivery. I was overprotective of my child, and I would be constantly watching her. Also, I disliked others carrying my baby,” says the media professional, who suffered from severe postpartum depression for almost a year.

“I used to assume that my baby had health issues, and would take her to the hospital often. Once I took her to the doctor, saying she might be having cancer. This continued for about six months, and I did not realise the problem. Later, I voluntarily met a psychologist. Treatment, exercise, and shifting my mind to work helped me get out of that phase. I still carry the guilt of not enjoying my motherhood. I don’t even remember how my baby looked in the initial days.”

Haritha stresses that support from family is crucial. “I had support from my family, but they initially used to invalidate my emotions, saying ‘it is all in your head’ and that postpartum depression was something ‘made-up by youngsters’. I must say, even my gynaecologist failed to offer the right guidance initially,” she says.

Postpartum psychosis

Studies suggest one in a hundred new mothers would experience this condition. “It is basically reality distortion,” says Dr Sanoj. “Mother would experience auditory hallucinations and delusions. The patient would claim the child does not belong to her, and can have the urge to harm the baby.”

He recalls a tragic case. “A woman from a coastal area was going through postpartum psychosis and, she drowned her three-month-old child in the sea. A few locals spotted this and saved the child, who ended up with brain damage and difficulty in walking,” he says.



After strangling the kids, she attempted suicide by jumping from a top-floor window of her house. Lindsay has been charged with murder and assault. Her lawyer, however, has argued in court, citing the possibility of postpartum psychosis. She was reportedly taking a "toxic soup" of "heavy medications". The case will be taken up next in May. Can't rule out such 'possibilities', opine mental health experts in Kerala. "In 2021, a 24-year-old woman from Thiruvananthapuram jumped into a well with her two-month-old girl," says Dr Sanoj Jacob, consultant psychiatrist, Thanal Foundation, Thiruvananthapuram. "The mother survived. It, however, can't be classified as infanticide; it was a clear case of severe postpartum depression." Experts say about 80 per cent of new mothers go through mild mood disturbances within a few days of delivery. This phenomenon is called "postnatal blues". 