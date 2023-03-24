Biennale to revisit director John Abraham’s genius 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Legendary director John Abraham’s first film, Vidyarthikale Ithile Ithile, will be screened at 7.30pm today at the Kochi-Muziris Biennale’s Fort Kochi Cabral Yard Pavilion venue.

The film screening is conducted as a tribute to the eminent film genius. Thefilm, based on Louis Daquin’s French movie ‘Nous les gosses’, was hailed as a scathing critique of Kerala’s flawed education policy.

Before the screening, the Malayalam edition of the book ‘John-Ghatak-Tarkovsky: Citizens, Filmmakers, Hackers’, written by Ashish Rajadhyaksha and Gautam Das, will be launched.

It will be followed by a panel discussion involving Ajayan Adat, Nachi and Arathi P M, moderated by Ratheesh Radhakrishnan. Film critics C S Venkiteswaran, Krishnendu Kalesh and Krishanth will also participate in a panel discussion on the topic ‘Vidyarthikale Ithile Ithile’ at the venue on March 25 at 6pm.

