Congress leader’s statement threatens to take CPM off the hook over Brahmapuram fire

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: At a time when the CPM-led LDF is on the defensive over the Brahmapuram fiasco, the recent statement by senior Congress leader and former GCDA chairman N Venugopal, blaming his party colleague and former mayor Tony Chammany, has taken the wind out of Congress’ sails. Senior leaders have privately conveyed their anguish over Venugopal’s comments. Insiders maintain the issue is likely to be raised before KPCC functionaries and the party may initiate disciplinary action against Venugopal in the coming days.

Venugopal told a television channel on Thursday that allegations levelled against his family were part of a conspiracy within the party. Without naming Chammany, he alleged that a Congress leader was behind the allegations against his son-in-law, who is the owner of the company that was awarded the biomining sub-contract by Zonta Infratech. “I have conveyed the matter to party leaders, including Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan,” Venugopal said.

He slammed the former mayor, alleging a company named GJ Eco Power was awarded the contract for garbage disposal at Brahmapuram during Chammany’s tenure. “An inquiry should be initiated into how a company with no prior experience in the field got the contract and what it has achieved. The garbage heaps in Brahmapuram were the result of provisions in the contract,” Venugopal said.

Party leaders are assigning motives to Venugopal’s statement, which they say, was not provoked. “Chammany had not dragged the name of Venugopal’s son-in-law or his other family members into the controversy,” a Congress leader said. They are also of the view that Venugopal’s untimely remarks have affected the Congress’ chances of going all out against the CPM and the LDF, which has had a loss of face following the Brahmapuram fire.

Many suspect the CPM of nudging Venugopal, who is facing a vigilance inquiry into graft charges during his tenure as GCDA chairman, into making the provocative statement. “The party will examine the issue in all seriousness,” said a source.

Meanwhile, sources said the administration under Chammany had invited the tender for a new waste treatment plant when the existing plant at Brahmapuram proved ineffective. At that time, Venugopal was also a councillor. He was also aware of the “deal”. However, the then LDF-ruled state government cancelled that tender. The contract for GJ Eco Power was awarded during the tenure of Soumini Jain, and Chammany allegedly manoeuvred the deal from behind the scenes. A senior leader told TNIE the party will not protect anyone involved in the scam related to the waste treatment plant.

