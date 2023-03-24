English breakfast: Naatu, free riders and spirit of rangatiratanga

S Neeraj Krishna By

KOCHI: Like the lead dancer at a local goddess’s festival

Like an aggressive bull jumping in the dust of the fields, you dance…

Dance so that the blood in your body jumps violently, which will shake the earth

The life force inside you should dance with joy, so jump until the dust rises in the air…

Ah, invigorating lines from Naatu Naatu. Yes, I know, the track basking in Oscar glory has been written about ad nauseam. So I am not going into a song and dance about it here.

However, I have been quite intrigued by the word naatu, and its multiple interpretations. Naatu naatu, in common parlance, has been described as ‘dance, dance’.

Well, there are deeper meanings. “Naatu means ethnicity, ethnic,” said music composer M M Keeravani in an interview. “It’s a word that says ‘something of our own, our own culture’.”

The lyricist, Subhash Chandrabose, wrote “most of the song in 45 minutes” and “improvised it over a period of 19 months”.

In his words, ‘naatu’ “means raw and rustic”.

The word was discussed in Parliament, too. Odissi exponent and Rajya Sabha member Sonal Mansingh, who is a Padma Vibhushan recipient, recently said in the House: “I am happy about the fact that the discussion about the genesis of naatu naatu; this word, it is said, gets its roots from Nataraj….”

With the way the English language has been evolving, opening up to regional words, I would not be surprised if naatu makes it to global dictionaries.

And that brings us to the latest spring updates to the Oxford English Dictionary (OED). Over 700 new words, phrases and senses have been added, its editors note.

Lots to read, ponder over. Let me give a gist with two Oscar-linked ones.

Among the new entries is ‘free rider’, which traces back to the Oscar-nominated 1969 film, starring Jack Nicholson, that went by the same title. A free rider is defined as a “person, typically a motorcyclist, viewed as representing freedom from responsibility, an alternative subculture, and an adventurous lifestyle”.

Then comes ‘gimp’. Its first quotation has been “taken from the last draft of the script for Pulp Fiction, Quentin Tarantino’s big hit from 1994”, informs OED executive editor Craig Leyland.

“This use, which denotes a person who takes a submissive or subservient role in bondage and similar activities, typically while wearing a mask or bodysuit, seems to stem from that unforgettable scene in the film (if you’ve seen it, you know what I’m talking about), and maybe a transferred use of an earlier gimp homonym, which means ‘a stupid, inept, or contemptible person’,” he adds in an editor’s note.

I was equally amused by Craig’s take on “cheddar is not just cheese”. It also means moolah.

“Hip-hop, that reliable slang generator, brought the use of cheddar meaning ‘money’ to our attention:

‘Touch my cheddar, feel my Beretta,’ said the [the late hip-hop star] Notorious B.I.G. in 1994,” he writes.

Moving on, making my case for naatu’s entry into dictionaries stronger are 47 additions from New Zealand. Another OED executive editor, Danica Salazar, who handles World English, notes that the dictionary is zooming the “spotlight on the country that its first inhabitants, the Mori people, originally called Aotearoa — the land of the long white cloud — as the dictionary deepens its coverage of New Zealand English”.

She goes on to list some interesting words and usages from Kiwi land.

After-ball: “an event or function, esp. a party, that takes place after a ball”.

Chur: “interjection similar to ‘cheers!’, used colloquially to express good wishes on meeting or departing, or to express thanks, approval”

Flat stick: “an adverb applied to actions done as quickly as possible or at top speed”

Then comes some wonderful “borrowings from Mori — or te reo — one of New Zealand’s official languages”.

“The Mori renaissance that began in the 1970s has seen Mori language and culture moving from the margins to the centre of national life in New Zealand, and this is reflected in the substantial number of Mori words that have become part of the vocabulary of both Mori and Pakeha (non-Mori) speakers of English, several of which are now making it into the OED for the first time,” writes Danica in her editorial note.

Here are some samples:

Rangatiratanga: “It originally meant chieftainship or nobility, but it later also came to signify self-determination and the right of Mori people to rule themselves. Tino rangatiratanga also refers to this right to self-governance and political control by Mori people over Mori affairs. The expression comes from a combination of the Mori words tino (true, real, best) and rangatiratanga (self-government)’.”

Rangatahi: “young people collectively; youth”

Turangawaewae: “a place where one belongs or has established right of residence; a foothold, a home base”

Kaitiaki: “guardian or steward, especially of the natural resources of an environment or place”

Tamaiti: “a child”

Tamariki: “children”

E hoa: “As a form of address: friend, mate”

E hoa ma: “as a form of address to a group of people: friends, mates”

Wairua: “a person’s soul or spirit; (also as a mass noun) spirituality”

Allow me to end with a dedication to my editor-in-charge at home, and all the ‘naari shakti’ out there.

Wahine toa: “a female warrior; (in extended use) any strong or brave woman”

Okay, time for me to go on ‘free rider’ trip. Wish you guys a ‘naatu naatu’ weekend ahead. Here are some other additions to OED:

Anti-establishmentarianism: “Opposition or hostility to the establishment or established authority”

Not to be confused with antidisestablishmentarianism, which means “opposition to the belief that there should not be an official relationship between a country’s government and its national Church”.

Antigodlin: “Diagonally, on a slant; not at right angles to established lines”

Antigram: “An anagram that has an opposite or contradictory meaning to the original word or phrase” (‘funeral’ / ‘real fun’, ‘honestly’ / ‘on the sly’)

Crazy-pants: “A person completely lacking in common sense, reason, or intelligence; a highly eccentric person”

Deepfake: “Any of various media ... digitally manipulated to replace one person’s likeness convincingly with that of another, often used maliciously to show someone doing something that he or she did not do”

Demimonde: “Any group that is regarded as disreputable or as being on the fringes of mainstream or conventional society or culture”

Dish dog: “A person employed to wash dishes and carry out other menial tasks in a kitchen; a kitchen porter”

Freako: “A highly unconventional or bohemian person ... a person regarded as strange, sinister, or perverted”

Groomzilla: “A man thought to have become intolerably obsessive or overbearing in planning the details of his wedding”

Lamester: “A dull, unimpressive, or contemptible person; a person regarded as social inept or out of touch”

Skelpie: “An insolent or mischievous child, esp. a girl ... a person regarded or treated as being of little worth”

Teen idol: “A highly successful young actor, pop star, etc. (originally and often a male), having a very devoted, usually female, teenage fan base”



