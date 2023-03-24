Home Cities Kochi

Escape to Kakki for a summer break

By Arya U R
Express News Service

KOCHI: As summer turns scorching with each passing day, many might be looking for an escape to a ‘cool zone’. Then the Kakki Reservoir in the Pathanamthitta district will be a picture-perfect destination to beat the heat.  

Not only for the fans of water bodies, driving to Kakki reservoir inside the Ranni Reserve Forest range will be a perfect spot for nature lovers as well. Planning a solo trip, this space has much to offer.

Only 15 minutes from Periyar Lake, the reservoir was created when Kakki and Anathode dams were built in 1966 as part of the Sabarigiri Hydroelectric project. This impeccably beautiful spot lies on the way to Gavi and is a convenient weekend getaway. 

One can board a KSRTC bus from the Pathanamthitta bus depot. And according to many, there are buses to the route in the early morning and noon. Apart from buses, one can reach the destination by hiring cabs also.

Kakki reservoir is known for its wildlife, including tigers, elephants, deer, monkeys, birds and more. Situated 70 kilometres away from Pathanamthitta town, the reservoir is a picturesque space full of wild flora and fauna on its river bank.

The perfect time to visit the reservoir is from January to May, as the early morning mist-filled mountains and blooming flowers will be a visual treat for all tourists. Boating to bird-watching, many facilities are available at the location. And if lucky, one can also spot some animals too. The forest department has facilitated an ecotourism project which provides trekking, boating, treetop walks, cloud walks, jungle huts, etc.

Distance from T’Puram: 177km

Distance from Kochi: 183km

What To do: Trekking, boating, treetop walks, bird watching

Nearby attractions: Aruvikkuzhi waterfalls, Gavi, Periyar National Park & Wildlife Sanctary and Thekkady

How to reach :

By road: Pathanamthitta - Seethathodu - Kakki.

By train : Chengannur (68 Km), Thiruvalla (70 Km)

