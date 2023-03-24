Locals suffer as foul smell, smoke from Edayar meat waste units pollutes Kerala's Kadungalloor

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochiites have been bearing the brunt of mismanagement by authorities for the past several days with the Brahmapuram dumpyard fire. Now, a similar situation in the Edayar Industrial belt has put the residents of Kadungalloor panchayat in a tight spot. Foul smell and smoke have been emanating from the meat waste processing units operating in the Edayar Industrial belt for the past few days, affecting the health of the residents.

Following this, the grama panchayat administrative committee members staged a protest in front of the companies and the office of the environmental engineer of the Pollution Control Board at Eloor demanding a permanent solution to the problems faced by the people.

“Foul smell is emanating from more than 13 fish and meat processing companies in the Edayar belt. They are dumping waste and untreated effluent into the Periyar river. People of Kadungalloor, Eloor, Alangad and Varapuzha are suffering from suffocation, wheezing and respiratory diseases due to the smoke from these units,” said Kadungalloor grama panchayat president Suresh Muttathil.

Several months ago, the then PCB chief engineer had visited the panchayat and called a meeting of the parties concerned. “However, no further action was taken,” said Suresh.

Meanwhile, Shabir O V, a resident and an environmental activist, said trucks bring tonnes of meat and poultry waste from all over the state to these units for processing.

“They don’t adhere to the guidelines while transporting such cargoes. Also, as per a High Court ruling, permission is required from the local government body concerned when bringing in such waste from other areas.”According to the panchayat president, a pick-up van containing meat waste came from Kollam to a company in the industrial area the other day.

“When the driver found that the company was closed following the issuance of a closure notice by the PCB for disposing untreated effluent into Periyar, he abandoned the vehicle on the roadside. Blood and liquid from the decaying meat have been flowing onto the road from the truck,” said Suresh.

