Set up metropolitan authority to streamline development in Kochi: HC to govt

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala High Court has directed the state government to constitute a Metropolitan Planning Committee (MPC) for Kochi and take immediate steps for the formation of the Kochi Metropolitan Development Authority for the purpose of implementing, coordinating and supervising the orderly development of Kochi Metropolitan area within four months.

The court issued the order on a petition filed by Richard Rajesh Kumar and Arjun P Bhaskar of Ernakulam seeking to constitute the MPC for the Metropolitan area of Kochi, as mandated in Article 243 ZE.

The petitioners submitted that Article 243 ZE incorporated by the 74th Constitutional amendment had mandated the states to constitute a MPC for preparing a draft development plan for metropolitan areas as a whole in every metropolitan area with a population of 10 lakh or more.

Kochi meets the stipulations required for the constitution of an MPC. Even after 30 years, the government is yet to implement the constitutional mandate, said the petitioners. The government submitted that steps have been taken to constitute a MPC for the Metropolitan area of Kochi.​

