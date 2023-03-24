Home Cities Kochi

Tips for a pawsome summer season 

If your pet is exhibiting rapid panting, vomiting, diarrhoea, bright red tongue, excessive drooling, thick and sticky saliva and weakness, visit a vet. 

By Arya U R
Express News Service

KOCHI:  The soaring temperatures are stressful not just for humans but also for pet animals and birds. They also look for ways to escape the perils of sweltering summer and search for ‘cool’ places. As pets do not sweat like humans, they are more prone to heatstroke. That is why responsible pet parents need to ensure their furry or winged friends are free from summer meltdowns and watch out for the signs of heatstroke. If your pet is exhibiting rapid panting, vomiting, diarrhoea, bright red tongue, excessive drooling, thick and sticky saliva and weakness, visit a vet. 

And here are some pawsome tips to safeguard your companion this summer season.

Parasite attacks
It is the time of ectoparasites and tick-borne diseases in canines. Contagious viral infections like canine distemper and viral infections are also common in the summer times. So check for ticks daily, especially after playtime outdoors. If you find a tick, remove it immediately from your pet’s body. 

Keep pets under shades
Always ensure a cool environment for your pets. Avoid keeping them on asphalt, metal or concrete surfaces, as your pet’s paws might burn. While travelling long distances, stop the vehicle in between to rehydrate your pets. Also, make sure they get enough movement. 

Never leave them inside cars
Avoid keeping your pet in a closed car, it can lead to heatstroke and suffocation. During summer, temperature inside a car can reach up to 40 degrees Celsius and, under direct sunlight, it will be higher. So don’t take your pets for all your errands.

Keep them hydrated
Add more fluids to their diets. Rather than the usual amount of water in a bowl, use mud pots to keep the water cooler. Add more wet food like fish to the diet. Vitamin and immunity supplements can be dissolved in their food. Also, give them fruits and vegetables with high water content, like watermelon and cucumber. However, ice creams and chocolates are a strict no.

Grooming right
They are prone to fungal infections in the skin. So weekly grooming, including bathing, can provide them with relief. For pets with a furry coat, give a moderate haircut, not a complete shave. Practice basic grooming like washing the fur with anti-tick shampoo, brushing etc. Also, pet parents must spend at least one hour with them to reduce their mental stress too. Go for early morning or late evening walks. For working animals like bullocks, give them rest in the afternoon and gently spray water on them daily.

For winged pets
Exotic birds are more prone to hot climates. Ensure to keep them in an air-conditioned environment or at a cool room temperature. You need to add electrolytes to their water — provide cold water mixed with ORS. Clean their vessels and water bowls often to avoid diarrhoea.

Water for strays
Have a heart for the strays too. They usually like to spend time in the shade, beneath a tree or under your car. So keep water for them too. Birds also need water on summer days. Place inexpensive mud pots and bowls on balconies, terraces and gardens. Change the water regularly.

