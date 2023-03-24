Water woes worry me: Thrikkakara MLA Uma Thomas

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

You won the election with a record margin. Are you happy with what you have accomplished so far?

The reason for the huge victory was the influence of my late husband, P T Thomas. So I feel as if I inherited a massive responsibility. The people of the constituency look up to me. So far, I have been able to fulfil my obligations up to 90 per cent, to be honest.



What are your views on the Brahmapuram disaster?

Reports say the contractor participating in biomining lacked the minimum necessary expertise. There was no effective monitoring. The corporation is solely accountable for the mess. The culprits have to be arrested.

Any new projects being planned?

No. We are, instead, focusing on the implementation of pending projects. Administrative sanction has been received for setting up a sports complex in Thrikkakara.

What are the top issues in the region?

What worries me the most is the drinking water situation. There aren’t enough drinking water facilities in this area. To offer the general people adequate drinking water facilities, we require a 190mld tank project.

How has entry into politics changed your life?

I find it difficult to focus on my family. Thankfully, my kids have grown up.

