Home Cities Kochi

Water woes worry me: Thrikkakara MLA Uma Thomas

TNIE reporter Anilkumar T catches up with Thrikkakara MLA Uma Thomas for a quick chat

Published: 24th March 2023 11:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2023 11:46 AM   |  A+A-

Thrikkakara MLA Uma Thomas.(File Photo | T P Sooraj)

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

You won the election with a record margin. Are you happy with what you have accomplished so far?

The reason for the huge victory was the influence of my late husband, P T Thomas. So I feel as if I inherited a massive responsibility. The people of the constituency look up to me. So far, I have been able to fulfil my obligations up to 90 per cent, to be honest.
 
What are your views on the Brahmapuram disaster? 

Reports say the contractor participating in biomining lacked the minimum necessary expertise. There was no effective monitoring. The corporation is solely accountable for the mess. The culprits have to be arrested.

Any new projects being planned?

No. We are, instead, focusing on the implementation of pending projects. Administrative sanction has been received for setting up a sports complex in Thrikkakara. 

What are the top issues in the region?

What worries me the most is the drinking water situation. There aren’t enough drinking water facilities in this area. To offer the general people adequate drinking water facilities, we require a 190mld tank project. 

How has entry into politics changed your life?

I find it difficult to focus on my family. Thankfully, my kids have grown up. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Global banks are in trouble; how about those in India?
A file photo of Tamil Nadu's Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Tamil Nadu’s focus on social justice a lesson for others
A screengrab from the motion poster of Dhanush-starrer Captain Miller, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Twitter @SathyaJyothi)
Actor Dhanush's 'Captain Miller' faces heat near tiger reserve
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
97 per cent households yet to get safe drinking water

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp