Kochi Police book man who concealed mother’s death and availed her pension 

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Central Police on Friday registered a case against a man who allegedly concealed the death of his mother and availed of her pension for a year. Nelson K A, a native of Kochi, was booked based on a complaint filed by the superintendent of the Kochi corporation office on Thursday.

Nelson’s mother Filomina was an employee of the corporation. As per the complaint, Nelson’s mother died on September 2020 but he failed to report the matter to the corporation.

“Instead, Nelson withdrew his mother’s pension from October 2020 to September 2021, amounting to around Rs 2.5 lakh, using her ATM card. When the officials came to know about Filomina’s death, they issued a notice to Nelson directing him to pay Rs 2.8 lakh, including the interest amount. However, he refused to pay the money, prompting us to lodge a police complaint,” said an official.

The case was registered under IPC section 420 for cheating. Police will soon record Nelson’s statement as part of the probe. “We suspect that the accused failed to report his mother’s death as it occurred during the Covid lockdown and several offices were closed at the time.

However, a detailed probe is required since the complainant claims that the accused withdrew the pension amount from the deceased’s bank account. We have asked Nelson to appear before us for the interrogation,” said a police official.

