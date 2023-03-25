Teacher checks students for innerwear; parents’ complaint goes unheeded

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A female teacher at SN UP School, Thrikkakara, has come under fire from parents and children for reportedly checking whether 10 boys in Class V were wearing innerwear.

Addressing a press conference here, the parents said despite the fact that they filed a complaint with the child welfare committee and the education department, no appropriate action has been taken against the teacher. It is learnt that the female teacher defended her actions saying she was conducting a class on personal hygiene, and that it (wearing innerwear) was included in the curriculum.

The school management was even reluctant to hear their complaints, said a parent. The incident happened in December 2022, before the Christmas holidays. “After the 10-day vacation, we complained against the teacher to the school management. However, the headmistress and the manager were reluctant to take up the issue. The parent teachers association also came up with a complaint,” said the mother of a student.

Since then, the parents and the students have complained to the assistant education officer, Aluva, and the deputy directorate of education, Ernakulam. “We reported the issue to the authorities. Though the AEO inspected the school to investigate the issue, the effort went in vain, as the teacher denied the charges. Their complaints to the child helpline and Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights and the State Human Rights Commission went unheeded,” said the mother.

The case of one of the students was traumatic. The 10-year-old child was found not to be wearing innerwear during the teacher’s inspection, and she announced it before other students. “Since then the child has refused to attend classes. Making matters worse, during a marriage function, his friends teased him before others. The incident was highly upsetting and it embarrassed him among his classmates and other students at the school,” said a parent.

Meanwhile, a PTA member demanded the suspension of the teacher. “We were ready for compromise if the teacher accepted the mistake. But she did not accept her fault,” said the PTA member. TNIE could not contact the teacher for comments. The mother of another child, who underwent the ordeal, said students of Class VII had also complained about the teacher for a similar act.

Allegations

A female teacher at SN UP School, Thrikkakara, reportedly checked whether 10 boys in Class V were wearing innerwear

Though the parents filed a complaint with the child welfare committee and education department, no action was taken

