Thuruthikkara shows the way in waste management

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: After the Brahmapuram fiasco, waste management is a hot-button issue in the state. However, long before the topic dominated our conversations, Thuruthikkara, a small village in Mulanthuruthy grama panchayat, has been disposing of waste, especially plastic, in a scientific way.

“We learned that many people here use plastic waste to kindle a fire in the kitchen hearths besides disposing of it by incinerating. They didn’t know the dangers behind it. So we set out to change that,” said P A Thankachan, the executive director of Mulanthuruthy Science Centre.

Students at Thuruthikkara are being taught the setting up of bio-gas plant

The centre teamed up with Haritha Keralam Mission to quell the problem at its root. “We began the project in 2017 when even the concept of Haritha Karma Sena collecting plastic waste was yet to develop,” Thankachan said.

“Our initiative began with educating the people about the need to segregate waste. People have been used to mixing up all the waste. They were also not into washing their plastic waste before placing them for disposal. Something like what led to the creation of the legacy waste at Brahmapuram,” he said.

“We thought of giving the people incentives or gifts for cleaned plastic waste. We even gave them bags to collect and ready the waste for pick up. We gave the residents a flower pot for every bag of clean plastic waste,” Thankachan said.

That was the start, and since then, the gifts have changed, but people have become very conscious about waste management.

“After gifting a flower pot for a bag of waste, we moved on to cloth bags. We took care not to pile up the waste at the collection centre. Care was also taken to immediately dispose of the plastic waste by handing them over to the recycling units with the help of the Haritha Keralam Mission,” Thankachan said.

Over the years, the village streamlined the waste collection system, and later, the project was taken over by Mulanthuruthy grama panchayat, he added. “The grama panchayat recently won the award for the best local self-government body due to various such initiatives,” Thankachan said.

A woman explaining the functioning of bio-bins at her residence in Thuruthikkara

Even in the case of bio-waste, the village and the panchayat are showing the way. “We believe in disposing of the waste at source. Of course, it can be said that the people here have a lot of land to dispose of the waste. However, the villagers here practice managing the bio-waste via composting,” he said, adding that the science centre provides around two tonnes of inoculant needed for composting every month.

