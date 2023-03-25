Trance-fixed: A look into Kavutheendal ritual in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: There is an eerie vibration in the air as hundreds of komarams or oracles descend on the Kara beach in Kodungallur for a customary dip in the sea. Each one of them is in a meditative state, set for what’s said to be the world’s largest congregation of oracles.

Having converged from various parts of Kerala in the wee hours of Friday, they proceed to the famed Sree Kurumba Temple here, wearing deep red costumes, chiming anklets on their feet, heavy waist belts and intricately carved necklaces.

Soon, brandishing their sickle-shaped swords, they start dancing and singing as if in a trance. As part of the unique tradition called ‘Kaavutheendal’ (defiling the sacred grove), the verses are often lewd and laden with expletives. They have a unique rhythm, formulated centuries ago. Thaanaro thannaro… goes the chorus after each line.

The oracles let go of the world as they get close to the Bhadrakali temple. They throw around turmeric powder. Sweat mixed with vermilion on their foreheads starts dripping down their faces. Some strike their foreheads with their sword. Blood drips down.

(Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)

Many devotees and oracles bring cocks as an offering for the deity. Earlier, there used to be animal sacrifice here. Now, most of them just leave the birds at a designated spot. Notably, the temple allowed people from oppressed castes centuries ago. And the ritual is said to be dedicated to the raw energy of the repressed of yore. It was a channel for the underprivileged people to vent their anger, and frustrations in front of Goddess Bhagavati in Kali form. Catharsis of a different kind.

Lawyer Lisha J Narayanan, who is part of a namajapam (prayer) group here, explains that the Bharani festival lasts seven days. It ends on the Bharani star day of the Meenam month, and many say that’s where the name comes from.

“Oracles and devotees come over from all over the state, especially for the last two days. During Kaavutheendal, they dress like Kali and become the Devi,” she says. Lisha adds that the festival revolves around the legend of Bhadrakali killing a demon named Darika. “She becomes injured in between but recovers with treatment and prayers. Even now, as a symbolic ritual, a secret puja is held in the afternoon of Kaavutheendal day,” she says.

“After the ritual, the Kodungallur raja opens a silk parasol, signalling the devotees to enter the temple. The oracles rush to the sanctum sanctorum; it’s like a red tsunami. They chant, wail, and merge with the Goddess. Interestingly, the idol here was carved out of jackfruit wood, centuries ago.” The next day, after receiving prasad, the oracles would leave. Then, the temple remains closed for the next seven days. An ethereal calmness returns.

