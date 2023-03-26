Coast guard helicopter crashes at Kochi airport; one trainee pilot injured

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A coast guard helicopter crashed on the runway while on a training sortie at Kochi airport in Nedumbassery on Sunday afternoon.

The advanced light helicopter (ALH) Dhruv carrying three trainee pilots crashed at the rear end of the runway, as per the initial information.

While one trainee pilot sustained injuries, two others escaped unhurt.

The accident was reported around 12:24 pm during a training sortie. The functioning of the airport has been suspended for more than two hours. The damaged helicopter will have to be first removed from the runway, and there will be a safety and security inspection before the runway will be opened again for flights, said officials.

"Three trainees were on the board. One person suffered a fracture in his hand and was shifted to the hospital. Two persons are safe and there is no injuries have been reported. No fire detected," said a source with the Coast Guard.



