Cong workers march to commissioner’s office

The modern waste plant in Brahmapuram was eliminated by the first Pinarayi government.

Published: 26th March 2023 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2023 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly V D Satheesan. (File photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Congress workers on Saturday took out a march to the city police commissioner’s office against the police brutality on the UDF councillors and members who protested against the mayor in the Brahmapuram issue.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan inaugurated the protest. Coming out heavily on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Satheesan alleged that the CM’s office had intervened in awarding the contract of waste treatment at the Brahmapuram garbage plant to Zonta Infotech.

“There is corruption behind awarding the agreement. The UDF had opposed the deal with the company. But the agreement was obtained by producing fake documents,” he said, adding that the fire was set at the plant using petrol.

The modern waste plant in Brahmapuram was eliminated by the first Pinarayi government. He demanded a CBI probe into all the matters related to the Brahmapuram waste plant. DCC president Mohammad Shiyas presided over.

Comments

