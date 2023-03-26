Home Cities Kochi

GCDA budget announces sewage plants, open spaces & film centre

Plan to transform Kochi into a sports city features prominently in D55 cr-surplus fin statement
 

Founding chairman of Greater Cochin Development Authority, S Krishnakumar.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) has focused on climate change challenges and building 100 toilet complexes in the city, along with other major projects, for its financial year 2023–24.

The authority will work in cooperation with organisations such as Kochi Metro Rail Ltd, Kochi corporation, Cochin Smartcity Mission Ltd, Natpac, KIIFB, and others for developmental projects. It also plans to build an advanced filmmaking centre and two new sewage treatment plants. The budget also proposes to transform Kochi into a sports city. 

For 2023–24, GCDA said it expects revenues of Rs 182.61 crore and expenses of Rs 127.68 crore, for a surplus of Rs 54.93 crore. The authority will soon begin work on its ‘She Hostel’, for women who come to the city for education and work purposes. The state government has allocated Rs 3 crore for the same.

“We have decided to build the ‘She Hostel’ at our vacant plant near Gandhinagar. Along with this, a fitness centre for women will also be built. The work on the project will begin shortly,” said K Chandran Pillai, chairman.

He was speaking while presenting the budget at the Government Guest House on Saturday. 

Being one of the most prominent tourist destinations in the state, the city needs more open spaces.

“Various parks of the GCDA across the city remain in a dire state. In association with CSML, GCDA will renovate these parks,” Pillai said. The Dutch Cemetery will be developed to attract more international tourists. A detailed plan will be made on the same,” he said. 

