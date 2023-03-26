Home Cities Kochi

Kerala CM calls for new international information order

Published: 26th March 2023 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2023 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called for the creation of a new international information order that would safeguard the interests of developing countries. He was speaking after inaugurating Global South, the global media festival that celebrates the 175th year of Malayalam journalism.

The CM highlighted that news agencies worldwide are concentrated in Western countries and that Kerala has a strong tradition of investigative journalism with a diverse media environment. “Journalism is a global phenomenon that should not be confined to any country or continent. It is facing unprecedented challenges, and one must critically examine them,” he said.

Law Minister P Rajeeve said democracy in India is on the decline. “Rahul Gandhi’s court verdict is an example of democracy losing its power, and it is reflected in journalism as well,” he said.

