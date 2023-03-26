Kochi's Brahmapuram waste dumping yard catches fire, again

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Triggering another round of panic among the Kochi residents, the plastic waste dumped at the Brahmapuram waste dumping yard caught fire on Sunday around 4.30 pm.

Two out of five fire tenders that were stationed as a precautionary measure pressed into action and brought the situation under control.

Though the fire and rescue officials brought the situation under control, the smoke is still emanating from the heap of waste. Unfortunately, the fire broke out in Sector 7, the same place where the massive fire broke out on March 2.

"The fire watchers who were deployed on duty at the plant noticed and informed the fire officials. Two fire tenders were pressed into action to douse the fire. Within 15 minutes, we were able to bring the situation under control. The efforts are on to contain the smoke emanating from the heap of waste. We are fully monitoring the situation," said NSK Umesh, District Collector, adding that the Regional Fire Officer and Sub Collector are also monitoring it.

As per the preliminary reports, smoldering is assumed to be the cause of the fire. "The chances of similar incidents are high as the temperature is soaring. Keep this in mind, we have already deployed fire watchers, home guards, fire and rescue officers, and a sufficient number of Hitachis to initiate action in case of any emergency. People do not have to panic," said the collector.

Meanwhile, Mayor M Anilkumar said that all the necessary measures have been taken to douse the fire at Brahmapuram in coordination with the district collector and fire and safety officials.

"At the site, there are five fire tenders to douse the blaze and more will be called if required. The fire is under control and we could begin the operation on time in the presence of the fire officials stationed at the site," Mayor said.

OPINION by Dr TM Thomas Isaac | Brahmapuram waste yard imbroglio

KOCHI: Triggering another round of panic among the Kochi residents, the plastic waste dumped at the Brahmapuram waste dumping yard caught fire on Sunday around 4.30 pm. Two out of five fire tenders that were stationed as a precautionary measure pressed into action and brought the situation under control. Though the fire and rescue officials brought the situation under control, the smoke is still emanating from the heap of waste. Unfortunately, the fire broke out in Sector 7, the same place where the massive fire broke out on March 2.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); "The fire watchers who were deployed on duty at the plant noticed and informed the fire officials. Two fire tenders were pressed into action to douse the fire. Within 15 minutes, we were able to bring the situation under control. The efforts are on to contain the smoke emanating from the heap of waste. We are fully monitoring the situation," said NSK Umesh, District Collector, adding that the Regional Fire Officer and Sub Collector are also monitoring it. As per the preliminary reports, smoldering is assumed to be the cause of the fire. "The chances of similar incidents are high as the temperature is soaring. Keep this in mind, we have already deployed fire watchers, home guards, fire and rescue officers, and a sufficient number of Hitachis to initiate action in case of any emergency. People do not have to panic," said the collector. Meanwhile, Mayor M Anilkumar said that all the necessary measures have been taken to douse the fire at Brahmapuram in coordination with the district collector and fire and safety officials. "At the site, there are five fire tenders to douse the blaze and more will be called if required. The fire is under control and we could begin the operation on time in the presence of the fire officials stationed at the site," Mayor said. OPINION by Dr TM Thomas Isaac | Brahmapuram waste yard imbroglio