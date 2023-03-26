Home Cities Kochi

LDF to take out corp office march tomorrow against Congress bid to destabilise council

LDF leaders said that Congress was attempting to turn the city into a garbage dump by not cooperating with the waste disposal activities of the corporation. 

Published: 26th March 2023 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2023 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

The Kochi Corporation office (File)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  LDF will take out a march and stage a dharna in front of the Kochi Corporation office on March 28 in protest against Congress's move to sabotage the administration of the local body. 

The controversies and violence triggered following the Brahmapuram fire incident were part of the factional feud in Congress, the LDF district committee has alleged. The factionalism was evident in the statements made by former mayor Tony Chammany and N Venugopal, the LDF leaders told reporters in Kochi on Friday. 

“When the LDF-led council came to power, 5.5 lakh tonnes of garbage had piled up at Brahmapuram. The mayors belonging to the Congress, who had been in power for the past 10 years, were responsible for this. If an inquiry is initiated, several illegal transactions and deals will come out. The Congress leadership fears that many illegal deals will come out, including that of former mayor Tony Chammany. The present council has demanded the state government initiate a comprehensive probe into the matters related to waste disposal since 2010. This is the reason why Tony Chammany frequently comes out with baseless allegations against the state government, the chief minister, and the corporation,” said CPM district secretary C N Mohanan.

LDF leaders said that Congress was attempting to turn the city into a garbage dump by not cooperating with the waste disposal activities of the corporation. 

Besides, they are also trying hard to destabilise the present governing council by raking up controversies. The state Congress president came out with a call to launch a protest in front of the corporation aimed at destabilising the ruling council, they added. CPI district secretary K M Dinakaran, LDF district convener George Edaparathy, Janata Dal district president Jabbar Thachayil and others attended the press meet.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi Corporation office dharna
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp