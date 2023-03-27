Home Cities Kochi

Brief fire at Brahmapuram dump yard triggers concern in Kochi

It was only 12 days ago that a major fire at the waste dump yard was doused after a weeks-long effort.

Published: 27th March 2023 11:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2023 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

Brahmapuram dump yard

Fire and Rescue Services personnel dousing the fire at the Brahmapuram waste dumping yard in Kochi on Sunday | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The garbage heaps at Brahmapuram dump yard in Kochi caught fire again on Sunday, triggering panic among city residents. The fire, which was noticed around 4.30 pm, was quickly doused by two fire tenders stationed at the plant as a precautionary measure.

It was only 12 days ago that a major fire at the waste dump yard was doused after a weeks-long effort. The toxic smoke emanating out of the yard had enveloped Kochi for days, leading to a public outcry and a radical overhaul of the systems in place.

It was decided then that five fire tenders will be stationed at Brahmapuram to quell any further fires at the yard. This proved effective as the fire on Sunday was doused in a matter of minutes. However, smoke is still emanating from the garbage heap.

“The watchers who were on duty at the plant noticed the fire and informed the officials. Two fire tenders were pressed into action, and within 15 minutes, the situation was brought under control. Efforts are on to contain the smoke emanating from the garbage heaps.

We are monitoring the situation closely,” Ernakulam District Collector N S K Umesh said, adding that the Regional Fire Officer and the Sub Collector are also monitoring the situation. The fire broke out in sector 7 of the yard, the same place where the major fire broke out on March 2.

As per a preliminary report, smouldering is assumed to be the cause of the fire. “With temperatures soaring, chances of similar incidents are high,” the collector said but urged people not to panic. “We have already deployed fire watchers, home guards, fire and rescue officers, and a sufficient number of earthmovers to initiate action in case of any emergency. There is no need to panic,” he added. 

Meanwhile, Mayor M Anilkumar said that all the necessary measures had been taken to douse the fire at Brahmapuram in coordination with the district collector and Fire and Rescue officials. 

“At the site, there are five fire tenders to douse any fire, and more will be pressed into service if required. The fire is under control. We were able to douse the fire quickly with the help of fire officials stationed at the site,” the Mayor said.

Quick Action

  • The fire, which was noticed around 4.30 pm, was quickly doused by two fire tenders stationed at the plant for a round-the-clock vigil
  • Broke out in sector 7 of the yard, the same place where the major fire broke out on March 2
  • Fire watchers, home guards, fire and rescue officers, and earthmovers were deployed in case of any emergency 
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Brahmapuram dump yard Kochi
India Matters
Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. (Photo | R Satish Babu)
INTERVIEW | Tamil Nadu budget lays foundation for inclusive growth, says Finance Minister PTR
Rahul defamation case: Amend law to protect MPs, MLAs
E Sreedharan (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
INTERVIEW | Kerala a glass house. Looks nice from outside, but nothing inside: E Sreedharan
What will Rahul Gandhi do next? (PTI)
Rahul Gandhi asked to vacate official bungalow by April 22

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp