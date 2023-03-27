Home Cities Kochi

CBSE, ICSE schools seek withdrawal of property, building taxes in Kochi

The Bill has come as a shocker for the schools, said the organisation. “The Bill passed by the assembly has cancelled the tax relief that was earlier given to these institutions.

Published: 27th March 2023

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The CBSE and ICSE schools have demanded the repeal of the government order imposing property and building taxes on unaided schools. An emergency meeting held in Kochi under the aegis of the Council of CBSE Schools Kerala (CCSK) stressed that the imposition of tax only on unaided schools amounted to discrimination and denial of justice.

The Bill has come as a shocker for the schools, said the organisation. “The Bill passed by the assembly has cancelled the tax relief that was earlier given to these institutions. As per the new Bill, not only will the tax rebates be cut down, but the failure of paying the taxes will lead to attaching the properties of these unaided schools by the secretary of the local self-government body,” said CCSK secretary general Indira.

The step taken by the state government will place the schools in this sector in serious financial problems, said the CCSK. “The vehicle tax for the school buses has been increased from Rs 4,000 to Rs 20,000. These institutions are being charged heavily by the KSEB as well. The schools won’t be able to handle the additional financial burden,” it said.

The CBSE and ICSE schools run on the tuition fees paid by the students. The schools urged the state government to rethink its decision in a memorandum submitted to LSGD Minister M B Rajesh.

Rs 20K vehicle tax for school buses. The institutions are being charged heavily by the KSEB as well 

