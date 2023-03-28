Brahmapuram fire: Waste disposal poster boy Eloor still at pollution’s receiving end

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Following the major fire outbreak in Brahmapuram, the state government seems to be waking up to burning issue of solid waste management. By emphasising on a decentralised mechanism, it has directed local bodies across the state to take steps to manage bio and non-bio waste in a scientific manner. However, for the residents of Eloor, waste disposal is not a concern, as their municipality has already set a model by treating its waste at source.

But, what’s worrying them is the increase in air and water pollution. The stench and smoke that gathers over the area has made life a living hell for the residents of Eloor municipality and neighbouring panchayats. “While city residents are trying to figure out how to treat garbage at source, as a fallout of the Brahmapuram fire, we are worried about the rising pollution in and around Eloor. Most residents get waste treated at their own expense, while a few depend on the municipality. We are worried about the pollution. It is difficult to breathe freely during the morning hours. If the city was enveloped in toxic smoke following the Brahmapuram incident for over 10 days, we experience it on a regular basis,” said Mini, a resident of Eloor.

The nearly 300 factories in the area are major contributors to the air and water pollution. Interestingly, over 100 of them are chemical units, which include state-run Travancore Cochin Chemicals Ltd. Incidents of discoloration of Periyar water and dead fish floating on the river surface are a regular occurrence.

“Eloor residents are always complaining about the stink and water contamination. At times, air pollution reaches a level where it becomes difficult for us to breathe. Not a single person in the municipality is worried about the bio and non-bio waste,” said Sujith and Saramma, who are part of the Haritha Karma Sena of the municipality.

Water pollution at Edayar

Locals said the district administration and other government officials remain mere spectators while companies continue to discharge effluents into the river. “The situation has become unbearable. The smell from the fish processing units has made our lives miserable,” said a 60-year-old woman resident of Kadungalloor grama panchayat, where the Edayar industrial belt is located.

Sujil A D, chairman of Eloor municipality, said the council has approached the Pollution Control Board to inspect the matter. “The council has discussed the issue. It is not the waste that is a discussion point here. The smell and waste discharge from companies worry us. The PCB should discharge its duties and responsibilities properly,” Sujil added.

