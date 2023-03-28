Caring for newborns with cleft lip and palate

Dr Aadithya Rangarajan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Orofacial clefts are birth defects involving the lip, palate, nose and eyes. Of these, cleft lip and palate are the most common ones and are found in approximately 1 in 750 live births in India.

In the cleft lip, the child’s lip is not formed, completely or partially. When there is a complete split of the lip, often the nose is also involved in the defect. This can be seen on one side or both sides of the upper lip. In some children, the lower lip also can be split.

A cleft lip can be isolated or associated with a cleft palate, which is a lack of formation of the roof of the mouth. These defects occur if the facial tissues do not come together during the second and third months of pregnancy.

Birth defects, especially the cleft lip, can be diagnosed by a routine ultrasound scan during pregnancy. Pregnant women who fail to take folic acid supplementation, continue to smoke or are passive smokers, consume alcohol after conception, take medicines for seizures, cancer, etc, or are under-nourished are all considered to be at high risk to give birth to a baby with defects.

During the pregnancy itself, the paediatrician and paediatric plastic surgeon should educate women on these risks. Careful considerations should be given to alleviate anxiety, fear and uncertainty in her mind when being informed about the fetus.

The problems are foreseen due to cleft lip and palate range from feeding, ear infections, impaired speech, maldevelopment of the facial structures etc. Therefore, if the newborn has cleft defects, parents are counselled regarding feeding techniques, monitoring growth and development, surgical procedures, the importance of continued speech therapy etc.

Unfortunately, awareness of these birth defects is poor in India. Superstitious beliefs prevailing in rural India about them prevent the parents from seeking specific consultation from the specialists. Not surprisingly, both mother and child are excluded from society citing these beliefs.

As we live in a society that gives utmost importance to beauty, children born with facial defects are neglected with no empathy. The child becomes a subject of criticism when the speech remains unclear. No amount of emphasis is enough to educate the public and health professionals about the cleft and its related surgery.

Children are often curious and are capable of bullying their peers with facial deformities. This is one of the social reasons to perform cleft lip correction within six months, cleft palate repair by 12 months and correction of nose deformity when the child is 5-6 years of age. Early surgery will boost confidence in the child. Subsequently, the child may need surgery like bone grafting to fill the gap between teeth between the ages of 9 and 11, jaw correction surgery by 18 years of age and cosmetic correction of the nose, to improve any deformity in the facial structure.

Cleft care involves a multidisciplinary team of a paediatric plastic surgeon, paediatrician, otorhinolaryngologist (ENT), audiologist, speech-language pathologist, and orthodontist. The care spans from the child’s birth to its adulthood. Periodic visits to the otorhinolaryngologist are necessary to check the problems related to hearing. Speech-language pathologists ensure the child is trained to achieve near-normal speech.

