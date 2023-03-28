Cochin Corporation earmarks Rs 220 crore for solid waste management

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Prompted by the Brahmapuram fire that became the hot topic of discussion across the state, the Kochi corporation has set aside Rs 220 crore for the solid waste management project in its 2023-24 budget presented on Monday. “This year, the corporation’s focus is on solid waste management, mosquito eradication, roll-on roll-off vessel and financial self-sufficiency,” said Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar.

The latest budget, presented by Deputy Mayor K A Ansiya amid slogans by opposition councillors, was also the first in the civic body’s history to not allocate funds at the division level. “The deputy mayor ended the system of allocating funds at the division level in the budget. It will help in reducing the corporation’s debt. Immediate and required works will be carried out at each division,” Anilkumar said. The corporation budget has pegged income at Rs 1,115.67 crore, expenses at Rs 1,075.30 crore and Rs 40.36 crore as spillover for 2023-24. In the 2022-23 fiscal, the corporation registered an income of Rs 972.83 crore, expenses of Rs 911.11 crore and Rs 61.71 crore as spillover.

For waste management, the corporation is planning to set up a modern treatment plant with the government’s help. Also, legacy waste spread over 40 acres of land at Brahmapuram will be mined and a waste management demonstration park will be set up at the site.

“Over 15 compact vehicles will transport waste from the corporation’s limits to Brahampuram, ending the practice of assigning lorries on contract for collection,” Anilkumar said. He also stressed on forming a special-purpose vehicle (SPV) for waste management at Brahamapuram, incorporating all local self-government bodies in Kochi and the state government.

The mayor said more CCTV cameras will be installed within the corporation’s limits in association with the city police to fine people dumping waste on roadsides. He said the corporation will provide the police with 40 e-bikes for patrolling.

Meanwhile, Rs 20 crore has been set aside for mosquito eradication. Last year, there were plans to address the issue by joining hands with Vector Control Research Centre (VCRC). “The health committee has decided to seek help from VCRC to address mosquito menace scientifically,” Anilkumar said.

There are also plans to start ‘Samrudhi @Kochi’ in West Kochi area. The work will begin soon. The master plan for Kochi will also be released this year.

The corporation has decided to adopt the Chennai model to address waterlogging. “The first machine for drainage cleaning will be delivered soon,” he said. For projects, including canal renovation and waterlogging, Rs 90 crore have been earmarked.

“This year’s budget lists a slew of projects that could be completed within a year. Also, expenses of fuel cost of the mayor, standing committee chairpersons and other officials of Kochi Corporation have been reduced by 10%, 5% and 10%, respectively,” Ansiya said. “Pending payment of contractors will be cleared and from the next financial year, systematic measures will be taken to clear such payments,” she said.



