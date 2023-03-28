Home Cities Kochi

‘Only Unified Holy Mass can be celebrated at St Mary’s Basilica’

He urged the laity to even seek the help of the police and also courts to prevent those creating dissension.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It seems the issue regarding the reopening of the Ernakulam St Mary’s Basilica Cathedral will not be solved anytime soon. In a pastoral letter, Ernakulam-Angamaly Apostolic Administrator Archbishop Andrews Thazhath told the laity that the Basilica will be opened for them when the present vicar of the church expresses his readiness to celebrate the Unified Holy Mass. The Basilica opened for Holy Mass on December 21, 2022, and has been remaining closed since then.

He cautioned the laity against the nefarious designs of those who are working in defiance of the Church’s rules and guidelines and also those who are trying to wean away the faithful in collusion with people who are trying to destroy the church. “These people might create problems and come up with dissent,” he wrote. He told the Basilica laity that if they stood together, they will be able to overcome the nefarious designs of such people.

He urged the laity to even seek the help of the police and also courts to prevent those creating dissension. He urged the vicar, trustee and the laity of the Basilica to not create issues that would cause the church to remain closed for worship. 

In the letter, Mar Thazhath said, “Temporary dispensation from offering Unified Holy Mass has been given to some churches in Ernakulam-Angamaly Archeparchy. However, that is not so in the case of the Basilica. Only Unified Holy Mass can be celebrated at the Basilica.” He told the laity to reconcile and ring in Easter at the Basilica by offering the Holy Mass as directed by the Pope and also Bishops’ Synod.

Clearing Fr Antony Poothavelil from any wrongdoing regarding the incidents that led to the closure of the Basilica, Mar Thazhath said, “Fr Poothavelil, who had been the administrator of the Basilica, has never been the reason behind the closure of the church.” He bemoaned the false campaign still being carried out painting Fr Poothavelil as the culprit behind the closure of the Basilica. “This campaign is the reason behind Fr Poothavelil not being accepted by the laity of the Moozhikulam St Mary’s Forane Church,” said Mar Thazhath.

Mar Thazhath termed the action of the 32 priests, who offered Holy Mass continuously for around 16 hours on December 23 and 24 as a serious lapse on their part. The row over implementing Syro-Malabar Church’s Unified Holy Mass took a violent turn on November 2022 when the archbishop was blocked at the gates of Ernakulam St Mary’s Cathedral Basilica by a dissident group of Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese. The incident took place when Mar Thazhath arrived at the Basilica in the morning to lead the mass. Priests and faithful opposed the move and started an indefinite agitation on the premises of the Bishop’s House.
 

