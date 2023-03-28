Parikrama: Superstars of Indian rock

Bryan Anthony Thomas By

Express News Service

KOCHI: A hit single in the form of Till I’m No One Again in 1995 was all it took to set the tone for Delhi-based rock band Parikrama, who have—for more than three decades—become a household name among rock music enthusiasts in India. They stole the limelight by infusing classical Indian instruments such as the tabla and flute with mainstream instruments like the guitar and drums. Connoisseurs rightly term Parikrama’s musicality as a unique fusion of sounds. In fact, this is also what sets them apart from other Indian bands.

Giving Delhi a taste of their tunes, Parikrama brought their novel music on stage at the Hard Rock Café (HRC), Janpath, on Saturday. Through their two-hour performance, a packed audience not only enjoyed an all-original set, but also witnessed as the band debuted three fresh tracks—Life Is Certain, Don’t Be Lonely (There’s Uncle), and Demons of Time.

Composed with care

Fans will remember how But It Rained (2001)—which is Parikrama’s most famous song till date—is “about the difficult human emotion of people who are left behind when someone is missing”. Talking about this track, keyboardist Subir Malik says, “The song was dedicated to the Indian army and armed forces all over the world, as they not only serve as heroes but their families also suffer. The message behind the song is to honour those who serve and their families.” Their recently released score, Don’t Be Lonely is one that is addressed to those who have struggled with mental health issues.

While thought-provoking themes remain a constant in their compositions, has Parikrama’s music evolved over the years? Malik shares, “Our musical style has gone through various changes. We started with classic rock, but we eventually moved towards heavier music. Our compositions have changed over time.” Parikrama’s success extends beyond the studio—their live performances are known to be electrifying, and this was also evident at their latest gig at HRC.

Lead guitarist Abhishek Mittal recounts their storied performances—from “IIT Bombay’s first show in 1995” to supporting metal music giants Iron Maiden at the Download Festival in 2007. Talking about their love for going on stage in front of their fans, Mittal divulges, “Being on stage is an intense rush for us. The most memorable experiences for us have been performing on stage with our fellow musicians who we can relate to.”

Tryst with experimentation

Ask guitarist Saurabh about their musical influences, and he is quick to note that classic rock and blues holds a special place in the band’s heart. Their all-time favourites include Deep Purple, Iron Maiden, AC/DC, Metallica, and Omega. However, Parikrama’s musical palette goes beyond just one era. “We have also been inspired by the likes of Pink Floyd, Jimi Hendrix, and The Doors,” mentions Saurabh, adding that they love working with different instruments and are open to adding new elements to their music. It is this experimentation that has helped Parikrama carve out a niche for their band in the Indian music scene.

Legacy that lives on

For Parikrama, 2020 will always remain a tough year, with the passing away of the band’s founding member and lead guitarist Sonam Sherpa. Malik recalls, “It was a significant loss for us, and we needed time to process the tragedy. Eventually, we started looking for new talent to carry on the band’s legacy.”

Currently, Parikrama is focused on recording new music and placing more emphasis on melody. Malik concludes, “We continue to learn new things. Our music is a reflection of our life experiences and moods.”

KOCHI: A hit single in the form of Till I’m No One Again in 1995 was all it took to set the tone for Delhi-based rock band Parikrama, who have—for more than three decades—become a household name among rock music enthusiasts in India. They stole the limelight by infusing classical Indian instruments such as the tabla and flute with mainstream instruments like the guitar and drums. Connoisseurs rightly term Parikrama’s musicality as a unique fusion of sounds. In fact, this is also what sets them apart from other Indian bands. Giving Delhi a taste of their tunes, Parikrama brought their novel music on stage at the Hard Rock Café (HRC), Janpath, on Saturday. Through their two-hour performance, a packed audience not only enjoyed an all-original set, but also witnessed as the band debuted three fresh tracks—Life Is Certain, Don’t Be Lonely (There’s Uncle), and Demons of Time. Composed with care Fans will remember how But It Rained (2001)—which is Parikrama’s most famous song till date—is “about the difficult human emotion of people who are left behind when someone is missing”. Talking about this track, keyboardist Subir Malik says, “The song was dedicated to the Indian army and armed forces all over the world, as they not only serve as heroes but their families also suffer. The message behind the song is to honour those who serve and their families.” Their recently released score, Don’t Be Lonely is one that is addressed to those who have struggled with mental health issues. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); While thought-provoking themes remain a constant in their compositions, has Parikrama’s music evolved over the years? Malik shares, “Our musical style has gone through various changes. We started with classic rock, but we eventually moved towards heavier music. Our compositions have changed over time.” Parikrama’s success extends beyond the studio—their live performances are known to be electrifying, and this was also evident at their latest gig at HRC. Lead guitarist Abhishek Mittal recounts their storied performances—from “IIT Bombay’s first show in 1995” to supporting metal music giants Iron Maiden at the Download Festival in 2007. Talking about their love for going on stage in front of their fans, Mittal divulges, “Being on stage is an intense rush for us. The most memorable experiences for us have been performing on stage with our fellow musicians who we can relate to.” Tryst with experimentation Ask guitarist Saurabh about their musical influences, and he is quick to note that classic rock and blues holds a special place in the band’s heart. Their all-time favourites include Deep Purple, Iron Maiden, AC/DC, Metallica, and Omega. However, Parikrama’s musical palette goes beyond just one era. “We have also been inspired by the likes of Pink Floyd, Jimi Hendrix, and The Doors,” mentions Saurabh, adding that they love working with different instruments and are open to adding new elements to their music. It is this experimentation that has helped Parikrama carve out a niche for their band in the Indian music scene. Legacy that lives on For Parikrama, 2020 will always remain a tough year, with the passing away of the band’s founding member and lead guitarist Sonam Sherpa. Malik recalls, “It was a significant loss for us, and we needed time to process the tragedy. Eventually, we started looking for new talent to carry on the band’s legacy.” Currently, Parikrama is focused on recording new music and placing more emphasis on melody. Malik concludes, “We continue to learn new things. Our music is a reflection of our life experiences and moods.”