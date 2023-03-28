Home Cities Kochi

"To perform pure comedy, first, we should have humour in our hearts", Innocent said a month ago

“I have been unwell for the past two-and-a-half months. Hmmm, I may recoup soon,” he started off.

Published: 28th March 2023 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2023 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Innocent, a man who made Malayalis laugh on screen and off it.

Innocent, a man who made Malayalis laugh on screen and off it. (Photo | Innocent Facebook )

By Arya U R
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Last month, I worked on a special feature to mark the 30th anniversary of ‘Manichithrathazhu’ and ‘Devasuram’. I called Innocent for his take on the evergreen classics. He had played important, memorable roles in both – Unnithan Ammavan (‘Manichithrathazhu’) and Warrier (‘Devasuram’). 
We connected over the phone. His voice was feeble; he had been ill. Yet, he spoke to me with his trademark exuberance for about 30 minutes. The call recording will be a cherished treasure forever. Replaying it leaves me moist-eyed. 

“I have been unwell for the past two-and-a-half months. Hmmm, I may recoup soon,” he started off. Innocent reminisced incidents from both film sets, his pairing with KPAC Lalitha, and the unique chemistry between ‘Warrier’ and ‘Mangalassery Neelakandan’, played by Mohanlal. 

His roles in ‘Kilukkam’, ‘Godfather’, ‘Kalyanaraman’, ‘Vettam’, ‘Ramji Rao Speaking’, ‘Mithunam’, etc., flashed in my mind as he spoke about his treatment of humour in films. Citing the case of ‘Manichithrathazhu’, he noted that the “space for improvisation” he received from filmmakers helped enrich many roles. 

ALSO READ | Innocent made ‘connections’, smart manoeuvring count in 2014

The hilarious scene ‘Manichithrathazhu’ where a shaken Unnithan Ammavan tells the character Sreedevi “Aadikkolu…neram velukkana vare aadikkolu” was an impromptu addition. Incidentally, 2023 was Innocent’s 51st year in acting. When I told him he had completed a half-century, he humbly replied: “Ohh, did I?”  

Asked to pick his favourite between Unnithan and Warrier, Innocent chose the latter due to the emotional depth of the character. “I love him more,” he said.  “It was my good fortune that I got to play such roles… if I had not acted in films such as ‘Devasuram’, ‘Ravanaprabhu’, ‘Manichithrathazhu’, ‘Kaboolivala’, ‘Manassinakkare’, and ‘Ramji Rao Speaking’, it would have been a great loss for me as an actor. I treasure these characters in my heart.”

ALSO READ | Innocent rocked his political role with panache

While concluding the conversation, Innocent took the moment to share his observations about comedy in present films. “There is a dearth of real humour. To perform pure comedy, first, we should have humour in our hearts. Only then can we suggest improvisations,” he said.   “One’s heart should sense and indulge in humour.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Actor Innocent death innocent
India Matters
Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. (Photo | R Satish Babu)
INTERVIEW | Tamil Nadu budget lays foundation for inclusive growth, says Finance Minister PTR
Rahul defamation case: Amend law to protect MPs, MLAs
E Sreedharan (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
INTERVIEW | Kerala a glass house. Looks nice from outside, but nothing inside: E Sreedharan
What will Rahul Gandhi do next? (PTI)
Rahul Gandhi asked to vacate official bungalow by April 22

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp