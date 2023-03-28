"To perform pure comedy, first, we should have humour in our hearts", Innocent said a month ago

Arya U R By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Last month, I worked on a special feature to mark the 30th anniversary of ‘Manichithrathazhu’ and ‘Devasuram’. I called Innocent for his take on the evergreen classics. He had played important, memorable roles in both – Unnithan Ammavan (‘Manichithrathazhu’) and Warrier (‘Devasuram’).

We connected over the phone. His voice was feeble; he had been ill. Yet, he spoke to me with his trademark exuberance for about 30 minutes. The call recording will be a cherished treasure forever. Replaying it leaves me moist-eyed.

“I have been unwell for the past two-and-a-half months. Hmmm, I may recoup soon,” he started off. Innocent reminisced incidents from both film sets, his pairing with KPAC Lalitha, and the unique chemistry between ‘Warrier’ and ‘Mangalassery Neelakandan’, played by Mohanlal.

His roles in ‘Kilukkam’, ‘Godfather’, ‘Kalyanaraman’, ‘Vettam’, ‘Ramji Rao Speaking’, ‘Mithunam’, etc., flashed in my mind as he spoke about his treatment of humour in films. Citing the case of ‘Manichithrathazhu’, he noted that the “space for improvisation” he received from filmmakers helped enrich many roles.

ALSO READ | Innocent made ‘connections’, smart manoeuvring count in 2014

The hilarious scene ‘Manichithrathazhu’ where a shaken Unnithan Ammavan tells the character Sreedevi “Aadikkolu…neram velukkana vare aadikkolu” was an impromptu addition. Incidentally, 2023 was Innocent’s 51st year in acting. When I told him he had completed a half-century, he humbly replied: “Ohh, did I?”

Asked to pick his favourite between Unnithan and Warrier, Innocent chose the latter due to the emotional depth of the character. “I love him more,” he said. “It was my good fortune that I got to play such roles… if I had not acted in films such as ‘Devasuram’, ‘Ravanaprabhu’, ‘Manichithrathazhu’, ‘Kaboolivala’, ‘Manassinakkare’, and ‘Ramji Rao Speaking’, it would have been a great loss for me as an actor. I treasure these characters in my heart.”

ALSO READ | Innocent rocked his political role with panache

While concluding the conversation, Innocent took the moment to share his observations about comedy in present films. “There is a dearth of real humour. To perform pure comedy, first, we should have humour in our hearts. Only then can we suggest improvisations,” he said. “One’s heart should sense and indulge in humour.”

KOCHI: Last month, I worked on a special feature to mark the 30th anniversary of ‘Manichithrathazhu’ and ‘Devasuram’. I called Innocent for his take on the evergreen classics. He had played important, memorable roles in both – Unnithan Ammavan (‘Manichithrathazhu’) and Warrier (‘Devasuram’). We connected over the phone. His voice was feeble; he had been ill. Yet, he spoke to me with his trademark exuberance for about 30 minutes. The call recording will be a cherished treasure forever. Replaying it leaves me moist-eyed. “I have been unwell for the past two-and-a-half months. Hmmm, I may recoup soon,” he started off. Innocent reminisced incidents from both film sets, his pairing with KPAC Lalitha, and the unique chemistry between ‘Warrier’ and ‘Mangalassery Neelakandan’, played by Mohanlal. His roles in ‘Kilukkam’, ‘Godfather’, ‘Kalyanaraman’, ‘Vettam’, ‘Ramji Rao Speaking’, ‘Mithunam’, etc., flashed in my mind as he spoke about his treatment of humour in films. Citing the case of ‘Manichithrathazhu’, he noted that the “space for improvisation” he received from filmmakers helped enrich many roles. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); ALSO READ | Innocent made ‘connections’, smart manoeuvring count in 2014 The hilarious scene ‘Manichithrathazhu’ where a shaken Unnithan Ammavan tells the character Sreedevi “Aadikkolu…neram velukkana vare aadikkolu” was an impromptu addition. Incidentally, 2023 was Innocent’s 51st year in acting. When I told him he had completed a half-century, he humbly replied: “Ohh, did I?” Asked to pick his favourite between Unnithan and Warrier, Innocent chose the latter due to the emotional depth of the character. “I love him more,” he said. “It was my good fortune that I got to play such roles… if I had not acted in films such as ‘Devasuram’, ‘Ravanaprabhu’, ‘Manichithrathazhu’, ‘Kaboolivala’, ‘Manassinakkare’, and ‘Ramji Rao Speaking’, it would have been a great loss for me as an actor. I treasure these characters in my heart.” ALSO READ | Innocent rocked his political role with panache While concluding the conversation, Innocent took the moment to share his observations about comedy in present films. “There is a dearth of real humour. To perform pure comedy, first, we should have humour in our hearts. Only then can we suggest improvisations,” he said. “One’s heart should sense and indulge in humour.”