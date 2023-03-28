When Innocent ‘dumped’ Sushmita Sen... 

Home Cities Kochi

Published: 28th March 2023 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2023 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Malayalam actor Innocent

Malayalam actor Innocent. (Photo | PTI)

By S Neeraj Krishna
Express News Service

KOCHI:  It’s like a personal loss for many of us ‘80s kids. Innocent jokes, one-liners and mannerisms were part of our lingo and leisure banters. Thus, meeting the ace of natural humour was an exciting, memorable experience etched in my mind.

The first time I met Innocent was in 2009, on the sets of Ee Pattanathil Bhootham in Kottayam. I was there for a feature on actor Ajay Kumar, better known as Undapakru, who had just entered the Guinness Book of World Records back then. 

As I was leaving the circus set after wrapping up an interview with Undapakru, there came Innocent. A small crowd gathered as he shot a scene with actor Bheeman Raghu.  After the take, Innocent came out of the circus tent. He was grim, and ignored the small crowd waiting outside. 

As my camera flashed, he just glared and walked away, appearing displeased. A man standing behind me grumbled, “All these stars are haughty off-screen.”   A couple of minutes later, however, the man had to eat his words. Innocent returned from the greenroom. He had changed his film costume to a light orange kurta. His face, too, was radiant. He had shrugged off the serious role that he was playing in the film.

“So, what were we talking about?” he asked us, beaming. There was a pleasant change in his demeanour.  As I introduced myself and conveyed I was a huge fan of his, referring to my 6.6ft frame, Innocent replied: “Okay. Let all that wait. What’s your height? Seven feet? See, being so tall like you is out of fashion these days. Speaking to you will sprain my neck. There is another problem. You will have to struggle to get a girl matching your height.”   

As everyone around broke into laughter, I quipped back that I would settle for someone like Sushmita Sen, who is about 5.9ft-tall. “Ohh, is it so? When did that happen? She never told me. So that means I should cut her off my list. You tell her about it. Hmm, so she’s also gone…,” he replied in his classic mock-sulking style, tilting his head. 

He showed his caring, humane side, too. Like a fatherly figure, Innocent generously praised Undapakru for his hard work. “Let more of such talent emerge. Keep encouraging them,” he said.     
As he left the location, Innocent left behind mirth and warmth among all the people who had gathered there. 

Mirth and warmth.  
 

