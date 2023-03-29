Archbishop Andrews Thazhath’s letter ‘open call for riots’, say priests

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The community of priests in Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar Church on Tuesday termed the pastoral letter of its Apostolic Administrator Andrews Thazhath ‘filled with lies and untruth’ and ‘an open call for riots.’

A statement issued by Fr Jose Vailikodath, senior priest and public relations officer, said the solution suggested by Archbishop Thazhath for reopening of Ernakulam St Mary’s Basilica Cathedral had ulterior motives. “Even for the holiest of days, the Basilica is closed for prayers for the parishioners. The parishioners will not accept the letter that has whitewashed the action of Fr Antony Poothaveli, who has obstructed the mass and desecrated the altar,” said Fr Vailikodath.

He was responding to Archbishop Thazhath’s letter on Monday saying that the Basilica will be opened for the laity when the church’s present vicar expresses his readiness to celebrate the Unified Holy Mass. “The Vatican has not asked for an explanation from the priests who conducted the Holy Mass facing the congregation on December 22 and 23.

It is very clear that the priests were conducting a peaceful Holy Mass from the video footage that was sent to the Vatican by the Promoter of Justice of Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese. In his letter, archbishop Thazhath had urged the laity to seek the help of the police and also courts to prevent those creating dissension.

