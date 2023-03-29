Online system for septage disposal in corporation

Home Cities Kochi

KOCHI:  In an effort to curb the illegal collection and dumping of septage waste in water bodies and public places, the Kochi Corporation has introduced an online system. Through this system, the public can call registered septage waste tankers fitted with a GPS to clear the septage waste at their residences, offices, etc. While booking the service, a list of available time slots is displayed to call the service. This will ensure on-time service and prevent overcharging.

The GPS-fitted tankers will be monitored from the Corporation’s control room. Legal action will be taken against unregistered tankers under the Kochi Corporation that enters the jurisdiction for the collection of septage waste and against those who fail to install GPS in their vehicles.

The new system will come into effect on April 15, 2023. The public can avail of the service online through the ‘My Kochi’ mobile app or website, www.mykochi.lsgkerala.gov.in. The QR code on the vehicle will give information about where the waste is coming from, where it is being taken, etc. The public can also check this information.

A 24/7 operational control room will be launched to handle complaints and services related to septage waste collection. Tanker lorry owners with experience in the field can register their vehicles at www.mykochi.lsgkerala.gov.in/septage before April 5, 2023. The licence will be issued to vehicles after verification and satisfying the conditions under the bylaw.

