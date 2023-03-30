Home Cities Kochi

Couple dies after two-wheeler rams tanker in Kalamassery

According to eyewitnesses, Nisha first fell under the lorry followed by Umesh. 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A couple died after the two-wheeler in which they were travelling collided with a tanker lorry at Kalamassery on Wednesday. Umesh Babu, 54, of Kadungalloor, and his wife Nisha, 45, have been identified as the deceased. The couple was heading to Aluva on their scooter from Edappally. 

The accident occurred near Premier Tyres junction around 7.40 pm when Umesh Babu, who was riding the scooter, lost control of the vehicle and fell under a water tanker which was also heading in the same direction. According to eyewitnesses, Nisha first fell under the lorry followed by Umesh. 

The lorry moved a few metres ahead dragging Umesh and stopped after onlookers raised an alarm. By that time, the lorry ran over the couple and they died on the spot. The bodies were later shifted to Government Medical College, Kalamassery.

Following the accident, vehicular traffic was thrown out of gear on the National Highway for about one hour. A team of Fire and Rescue personnel from Eloor reached the spot and cleaned the road.

The Kalamassery police registered a case for culpable homicide against the driver of the tanker lorry. Umesh Babu ran a water pump business firm at Valanjambalam while Nisha was a homemaker.  The couple has three children-- Nimesh, Nithisha, and Nimisha.

